Thursday, July 18:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes barbecue chicken tenders, potato salad, pasta salad, baked beans, dessert and beverage. Guests should enter from Clark Street or the elevator next to the west parking lot. The meal is sponsored by St. James Altar and Rosary Society.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Gypsies.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
”AN INTRODUCTION TO THE MUELLER REPORT,” 6-7:30 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Presented by David Fortune. For more information, contact the library at (570) 297-2436.
Friday, July 19:
”WELCOME THE BOYS HOME: A CONCERT OF WORLD WAR I MUSIC,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Friday, July 19 – Saturday, July 20:
ATHENS STREET FAIR, downtown Athens. July 19 from 12-8 p.m. and July 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday, July 20:
”NASA 50 YEARS OLD – A CONNECTION WITH TIOGA COUNTY” EXHIBIT OPENS, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tioga County Historical Museum, 110 Front St., Owego. A look back to NASA’s beginnings through sights, sounds, photos and exhibits of equipment made in Tioga County that went to the moon and back. Free, but donations are accepted. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.tiogahistory.org.
TRACTOR PULL, Twin Tier Antique Tractor and Machinery Association show grounds, Rome. Weigh-ins start at 9 a.m. and pulls begin at 10 a.m.
Sunday, July 21:
SUNDAES AT THE FARM, noon-3 p.m., Stronghaven Farm, 2559 Route 17C, Barton. Free ice cream, animal visits and farm tours, kids’ activities, food, live music and more. Free admission. Limited handicapped accessibility. Wear farm-friendly shoes.
Monday, July 22:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Spexxx Band.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BUBBLES, BALLS AND CHALK, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Families with young children can enjoy playtime in the park with Waverly Family Resource Center. In event of rain, the event will be held at Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 135 Chemung St., Waverly.
Wednesday, July 24:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “The Stoutmen.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
MORELAND THE MAGICIAN PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by Mike Davis and “The Laughing Buddha Episodes.” Free admission.
Thursday, July 25:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
Friday, July 26:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Spexxx Band.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Saturday, July 27:
FAMILY STORY TIME AND BLOCK PARTY, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Family story time for all ages at 10 a.m., followed by a block party.
MO SONGS FOR KERRY EVENT, 2-9 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, Lockhart Street, Sayre. Li Fraumeni Syndrome fundraiser. For more information, find the event on Facebook.
Sunday, July 28:
BEDROCK CRUISE-IN, New York/Pennsylvania State Line on Route 187, Windham. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Held rain or shine. Food, barbecue chicken, disc jockey, 50/50 raffle, vendors, kids games and more. Benefit Windham Township Volunteer Fire Co. Free admission to public.
Monday, July 29:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
Monday, July 29 – Wednesday, July 31:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6:30-8 p.m. each night, Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. This year’s theme is Lava Lava Island. Singing, crafts, stories, outside games and snacks. Children Pre-K (age 4) through 6th grade are invited. Pre-registration not required but can be done by calling the church at (607) 565-9593 between 9 a.m.-noon.
Monday, July 29 – Friday, Aug. 2:
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL, 6-8 p.m. each night, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Theme will be “Giddy-up Junction.”
Tuesday, July 30:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-4 p.m., Ridgebury Community Hall, 13248 Berwick Turnpike, Bentley Creek.
Wednesday, July 31:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by Bill Soprano and Brian Murphy. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
”PETER AND THE WOLF” PERFORMANCE by a woodwind quintet from the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, 6:30 p.m., Community Room of the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “Next to Kin.” Free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 1:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Kay Band.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Monday, Aug. 5:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Magi” with Justin Bloss. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
Tuesday, Aug. 6:
MAKE-UP KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION FOR ATHENS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT. Please call (570) 888-7766, ext. 1260, for an appointment. Along with child to be registered, parents should bring child’s birth certificate, immunization records and two proof of residence.
Wednesday, Aug. 7:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Kids’ Night with “Doc Possum.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by “Basin Street Jazz Band.” Free admission.
Thursday, Aug. 8:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “MR2.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Monday, Aug. 12:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building at Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre.
Tuesday, Aug. 13:
DAN THE SNAKE MAN VISIT, 6:30 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Free and open to the public. Community event is part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
Wednesday, Aug. 14:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Boots.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Saturday, Aug. 17:
TOWANDA BOROUGH RIVERFEST, Merrill Parkway, Towanda. Three-day carnival with food and crafts. Fireworks display on Aug. 17.
Friday, Aug. 16:
”UNUSUAL NEWS OF BRADFORD COUNTY, PART II,” 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
Monday, Aug. 19:
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly (in event of rain, concert will be held at the Waverly Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave.; chairs will be provided in church hall. Music by “5 Man Trio.” Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chairs or blanket.
Wednesday, Aug. 21:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Music by The Kirby Band. Free and open to public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 22:
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.