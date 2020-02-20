Thursday, Feb. 20:

SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Cost is $8.

Saturday, Feb. 22:

WINE BINGO, J.E. Wheelock Fire Station, Milltown. Doors open at 3 p.m. and game starts at 5 p.m. Come join us and have fun at this fundraiser for the fire company. This is a BYOB event and you must be 21 years of age to play. For $20, 20 chances to win a basket full of goodies.

Saturday, March 14:

TRIVIA NIGHT to support the Sayre High School sports teams. Sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. at SHS cafeteria; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $30 per team, with a limit of six people per team. Payment is due at time of sign-up; cash or check only. Make checks payable to “Sayre Redskin Club.” Deadline to sign up is March 7. Contact redskinclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook. Prizes are $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place.

