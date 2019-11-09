Saturday, Nov. 9 – Sunday, Nov. 10:
OPEN HOUSE AND RIFLE SIGHT-IN DAYS, Sayre Sportsmen’s Club. Both days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Covered rifle range and trap and skeet fields will be open. Check out the new sporting clay course. Open to the public. Food will be available for purchase.
Sunday, Nov. 10:
REDEEMER RECITAL SERIES, 3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The Mark Twain Chorus, under the direction of Dave Cloyd, will present a concert of melodies from the past and present. The concert is free and open to the public. The church’s 14-bell carillon in the church bell tower will be played just prior to the start of the recital.
Tuesday, Nov. 12:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Church of the Epiphany hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes Thanksgiving meal turkey casserole, rolls, cabbage salad, pistachio salad, fruit cocktail, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a traditional homecooked meal and fellowship before Thanksgiving.
BINGO FOOD DRIVE, 6-8 p.m., South Waverly Community Hall.
DISASTER PREPAREDNESS PRESENTATION, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc., to teach citizens valuable skills on how to prepare, respond and recover from natural or man-made disasters. Free to attend, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Creation and De-Creation,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
PUBLIC MEETING to hear information in “Penn’s Parks for All” report, gleaned from results of a two-year study seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvania’s state parks. Meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Pisgah State Park Nature Center, Troy. Representatives from the Bureau of State Parks and Mt. Pisgah State Park will be on hand to discuss the report and its findings. Public invited to attend.
Wednesday, Nov. 13:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. Guest speaker will be geologist Nik Deems, speaking on “Mantle Mylonites: Observing Deformation in the Mantle.” Regular business meeting to follow. Open to public. New members welcome; for more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR SENIORS, 11 a.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Free music for adults age 60 and older. “The Len Souto Gypsy Band” will play. For more information or to make reservations for lunch following the performance, please call (570) 395-3108.
Thursday, Nov. 14:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens will serve baked chicken, roasted potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870.
Saturday, Nov. 16:
DINOVEMBER CELEBRATION, 10 a.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Emily the Dinosaur Wrangler from the Museum of the Earth will guide in exploring dinosaur diets through silly stories and hands-on science. Stories, songs, a craft and snacks. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Nov. 19:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Covered dish supper at 6 p.m.; those attending should bring a dish to pass and own table service. Dessert, coffee and tea are provided. Brief business meeting and wildlife sighting reports after dinner. Program at 7:30 p.m. with Trish Benish, “Walking the Portuguese Camino.” She will talk about her journey hiking from Lisbon, Portugal to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. Program is free and open to the public. For more information, call Inga at (607) 425-7426.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Recreation,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Nov. 20:
PLANNER WORKSHOP, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Discussion of different planning methods and how to set up and decorate a paper planner. Friends of the Bradford County Library will provide free planner and goodie bag to first 20 people who RSVP. You can also bring your own planner and decorations. To RSVP, call (570) 297-2436 or message the library’s Facebook page. Spaces are first come, first serve. For questions, contact Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
