Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Light rain early...then periods of snow this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.