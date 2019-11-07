Thursday, Nov. 7 – Friday, Nov. 8:
FALL FAIR, Church of the Redeemer, Sayre. Nov. 7 from 3-8 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Supper is served on Thursday and lunch on Friday. In addition, there will be baked goods, homemade crafts, Christmas items, jewelry, books and raffles. The church is across from Howard Elmer Park and the hospital.
Friday, Nov. 8 – Saturday, Nov. 9:
HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Unique, one-of-a-kind creative items. Lunch available from the Youth Cafe (11 a.m.-2 p.m.). Proceeds to benefit Heifer International and AUMC Sunday School.
CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE, St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Nov. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (bag sale starts at noon).
Saturday, Nov. 9:
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Towanda Jr.-Sr. High School. Admission is a donation for food pantry. More than 100 tables of arts, crafts and goodies. Lunch available. Sponsored by Towanda Lions Club.
ANNUAL AUCTION, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Drawings begin at 7 p.m.
HOLIDAY SHOWCASE, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Owego. Discounts, specials and live entertainment at downtown stores and restaurants. Arrival of Santa Claus at 11:30 a.m. on Lake Street. Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., until 1 p.m. (no pets, please). Carolers and strolling musicians. Free horse and carriage rides in front of the Barleycorn, 216 Front St., from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23:
TRIVIA NIGHT, sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. in Sayre High School cafeteria. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 16. Join us for trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $5 per person (limit of six people per team); payment due at time of signup. Cash or check only; make checks payable to Sayre Redskin Club. Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Contact redskinsclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook.
HAM DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION, 3-6 p.m., Barton Community Club. Ham, potatoes, vegetable, cabbage salad, dessert and beverage. Dinner is $9; half dinner is $5. Takeouts available. Drawing at 6 p.m. (need not be present to win).
