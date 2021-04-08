Thursday, April 8:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of chicken and homemade biscuit, vegetable, coleslaw and dessert will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Pickup is from the church parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Thursday, April 8 – Friday, April 9:
MISSIONS CONFERENCE, First Baptist Church of Sayre, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Service times 7 p.m. nightly. Special guest missionaries will be the Dundon family. On April 8, testimony night and question and answer session. On April 9, Missionary Christmas. Love offerings will be taken each night.
Saturday, April 10:
PROGRAM ON HOW TO PRUNE WILD APPLE TREES FOR WILDLIFE FOOD RESOURCES, 9 a.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Please wear appropriate footwear. Masks and pre-registration required; call the park office at (570) 297-2734. Program will be held rain or shine.
Tuesday, April 13:
DRIVE UP FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, serving from 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Drive in the parking lot to the parish garage for pickup.
Thursday, April 15:
COMMUNITY FREE MEAL, 4:30 p.m. (as available) at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. This is takeout only and will be served from the white garage behind the church. Guests should enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs. The menu will be roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert.
Thursday, April 22:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hot dogs, baked beans, fruit and packaged dessert. Meal is takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in each vehicle. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending upon available supply.
Friday, April 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
Saturday, April 24:
ANNUAL DIAHOGA TRAIL EARTH DAY CLEANUP, 1-3 p.m., meet at pavilion at Sayre Riverfront Park. Rain date is Sunday, April 25 from 1-3 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather. For more information, contact Linda Politi at politilinda@gmail.com.
Sunday, April 25:
HAM AND SCALLOPED POTATOES DINNER, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Drive through/take out. Menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and butter and applesauce. Donations appreciated.
VOLUNTEER RECRUITMENT AND PLANNING EVENT FOR WYSOX HAUNTED HOUSE, 2-4 p.m., at the haunted house pavilion, 22537 Route 187, Wysox. Pizza and drinks provided; finger food dish to pass is encouraged. Anyone age 14 and older who is interested in volunteering at this year’s event is encouraged to attend. Minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Volunteers may be able to claim community service credit. For more information, visit http://www.BOOinc.org or call (570) 485-4472.
Monday, April 26:
POP UP FOOD PANTRY, 11 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
DRIVE THROUGH FOOD GIVEAWAY, 1 p.m., East Smithfield Township Equipment Building. Come in Factory Lane next to the Dollar General. Go straight back toward the playground. Sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.