Saturday, March 7:
SATTERLEE CREEK ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER 21ST ANNUAL OPEN FOREST, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2817 Cotton Hollow Road, Litchfield Township (behind Litchfield Elementary building). Free. Family outdoor activities include open fire for marshmallow roasting, maple syrup processing and pancake, face painting, tractor-pulled wagon rides, airsoft shooting gallery and hiking trails. Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill I-Kid-A-Rod and cardboard sled dog race. Silent auction. Quilt and firewood raffle drawings at 1 p.m. Demonstrations by Bradford County Conservation District, Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society, blacksmithing and S.R.A.C. Sikora chili contest judged at 11 a.m. (see www.sayresd.org for contest rules). Refreshments and hot beverages provided.
A SEUSS-TACULAR CELEBRATION, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Come and celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday by sharing stories, crafts, snacks and more.
BRADFORD COUNTY DAIRY PRINCESS INFORMATIONAL “DAIRY TEA,” 2-4 p.m., Bradford County Extension (4H) office, 200 Main St., Suite 3, Towanda. Opportunity to learn more about the Dairy Princess program and sign up to be a royalty member of the program. Anyone interested in joining can contact one of the program coordinators: Lu-Anne Antisdel at (570) 637-5084 or Luanne.antisdel@yahoo.com; or Michala Forrest at (570) 637-2986 or Michala40k@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 7 – Sunday, March 8:
”THE WOLVES,” Gibson Theatre, Elmira College. All Elmira College Theatre productions are free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. Saturday performance at 8 p.m., and matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, March 8:
SIP ‘N SEW, 2 p.m.-?, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free and open to the public. Come sew a new project or bring your own to work on.
Tuesday, March 10:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Epiphany Church hall, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, potatoes, green bean casserole, cabbage salad, fruit salad, desserts and beverages. All are welcome for a traditional home cooked meal and fellowship.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Christian Decision Making,” presented by Maureen Wright. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, March 11:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. Program will be a “Show and Tell”; members will bering a favorite specimen that they personally collected, bought or traded and tell why it is special. Show details will be finalized. The public is invited to attend.
DEVOTION AND LIGHT LUNCH, noon, First Baptist Church of Waverly, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Held each Wednesday through April 8 at noon at the church. Devotion given by various pastors. Part of the church’s Lenten activities.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, March 12:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. All are welcome to attend.
