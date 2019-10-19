Saturday, Oct. 19:
HUGE FAMILY CLOTHING AND HOUSEHOLD ITEMS GIVEAWAY, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Independent Baptist Church of Towanda, 109 Cherry St. Clothing, outerwear and shoes for all ages and sizes. Household items and toys. Help yourself; all items are free. Bring bags and boxes.
DRIVE-THROUGH FLU VACCINATION CLINIC, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Lynch-Bustin Elementary School, Athens. Free; no appointment necessary. Limited supply; shots available on a first come, first served basis. Participants simply drive up to the clinic. Child passenger safety seat inspections conducted by Sayre Police Department.
GUTHRIE LADIES DAY OUT, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie Clinic atrium, Sayre. Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a free, fun day of local vendors, Guthrie services, refreshments and prizes. No cost to attend. Flu shots are free to the first 50 people. For more information or questions, call (570) 887-5148.
WRITING WORKSHOP/POETRY READING, 12-4:30 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. With poet Craig Czury. All are welcome; no experience required. Writing workshop at noon and poetry reading at 3:30 p.m. Both are free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to call the library at (607) 565-9341.
OLDROYD ALL-STAR BRASS ENSEMBLE CONCERT, 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Troy. Brass players coming from all over the Northeast, including Boston, Buffalo, Ithaca, Cincinnati and Washington, D.C. Sacred and orchestral music, as well as original works for brass. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, Oct. 20:
WHITE MASS, 11 a.m., Church of the Epiphany, Sayre. Public welcome to attend to help honor health care personnel in our area. A light reception will follow in the church hall. Doctors, nurses, medical students, technicians, administrators, EMTs, all other healthcare personnel, police, firefighters and first responders are invited to attend.
HEIFER HIKE, beginning at 1 p.m. Starts at Valley United Presbyterian Church parking lot, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Walk around the Village of Waverly via Chemung, Cayuta and Broad streets (approximately 2.5 miles), ending back at the church. Refreshments to follow. Benefit Heifer Int. mission to end poverty and world hunger.
REGISTRATION for Bradford County Birdbusters youth shooting team, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sayre Sportsmen’s Club. For the 2019-2020 Scholastic Clay Target Program shooting season. Youth 4th grade through college can participate. Open to those who enjoy shooting trap, skeet or sporting clays. For more information, contact Tom Resavage at (570) 485-4158.
Monday, Oct. 21:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hamburger on roll, shell pasta with cheese, tossed salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
Tuesday, Oct. 22:
KIDS’ CRAFTS: HALLOWEEN CRAFTS, 3-4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. For all ages.
OPEN HOUSE, 4-7 p.m., for Practical Nursing Program at Northern Tier Career Center, Towanda. Learn about program and tour the facility. For more information, call (570) 265-8113 or email tmathers@ntccschool.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Holy Spirit,” presented by Maureen Wright and Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Oct. 23:
TOOTHBRUSH FUN, 11 a.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Hosted by Waverly Family Resource Center. The Tioga County Health Department will be talking to young children about the importance of brushing. Free toothbrushes will be available.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Oct. 24:
KIDS’ HALLOWEEN PARTY, 5-6:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Free, fun, family-friendly event. Seasonal stories, games, activities, crafts and allergen-friendly, non-food treat to take home. Children may wear Halloween costumes.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 59 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes chili, rice, cornbread, beverage and dessert. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING, 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meeting on Nov. 14.
Saturday, Oct. 26:
VALLEY HALLOWEEN PARADE, 10 a.m., Waverly. Theme is “Disney Halloween.” Parade begins at intersection of Loder and Broad streets and ends at Muldoon Park. Applications for groups and businesses wishing to participate are available at Waverly, Sayre and Athens high school offices, as well as municipal buildings. Applications must be returned to Waverly Village Hall by Oct. 22. For questions, call Parade Coordinator David Shaw at (607) 565-8641 or email recreation@villageofwaverly.com.
COMMUNITY DANCE, Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Hall (behind Dandy in Ulster). Beginner lessons at 6 p.m., round and square dance from 7-10 p.m. Free admission (donations appreciated). Food available for purchase. All are welcome to enjoy an evening of music and dance.
21ST ANNUAL COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN PARTY, 5-8 p.m., South Creek Lions Club hall, Route 14, Gillett. Music, dancing and snacks for kids provided. Parents are invited to come with the kids and have fun. A donation of a non-perishable food item at the door is requested.
INSPIRATIONAL CONCERT, 7 p.m., Wysox Presbyterian Church, Route 187, Wysox. Southern gospel trio Brian Free and Assurance will perform. Free admission; a love offering will be taken to benefit the group’s appearance. For more information, visit www.wysoxchurch.org.
TOWANDA HALLOWEEN PARADE, beginning at 7 p.m. Hosted by Towanda Fire Department. Theme is “Be a Volunteer.”
Sunday, Oct. 27:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-9 a.m., Milan Methodist Church. Pancakes (regular and blueberry), sausage, eggs, juice and coffee.
Monday, Oct. 28:
WAVERLY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER HALLOWEEN PARTY, 10:30 a.m., Sayre Health Care, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Young children and their families are invited to a Halloween Party with senior citizens. Children and adults can come dressed in costume for games, stories and crafts.
Tuesday, Oct. 29:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “The Church: The Body of Christ,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
SPECIAL SPEAKER, 7 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St. Matt Mann, missionary to Laos and Thailand, will be reporting on the ministering work he and his wife, Lori, do there. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. All will have an opportunity to speak with Matt and Lori with questions or comments on their ministry.
Wednesday, Oct. 30:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE FOR SENIORS, 11 a.m., Warren Center Active Living Center, located in Warren Center Community Building. Free music for adults age 60 and older. “The Jericho Singers” will perform. For more information or to make reservations for lunch following the performance, please call (570) 395-3108.
Thursday, Oct. 31:
TRICK OR TREAT NIGHT, 6-8 p.m. in Athens, Sayre and Waverly areas.
TRUNK ‘N TREAT, 6-7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6-8:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. Stop by the church parking lot. Cider for everyone and plenty of candy to go around.
WAVERLY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER HALLOWEEN PARTY, 10 a.m.-noon, Inspire S-VE, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Come play in costume. There will be games, stories and crafts.
