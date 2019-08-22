Thursday, Aug. 22:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, rolls, fruit cocktail, beverage and dessert. All are invited to come and enjoy good food and fellowship.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
Friday, Aug. 23:
FREE CONCERT, noon-1:30 p.m., Waverly Mini Park, Broad Street, Waverly. Dan Earl and Russ Keene will present a concert of old-time country and gospel music.
Saturday, Aug. 24:
HISTORY UNDER THE STARS PROGRAM, 7-9 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 S. Lehigh Avenue, Sayre. Admission is free; donations accepted. Musical prelude by Dr. Maria Sanphy and small chamber orchestra, followed by program, “Howard Elmer Park: A Jewel in the Center of Sayre,” presented by Sayre historian James Nobles. Please bring your own lawn chair.
CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION, marking 100 years at the American Legion, beginning at 12 p.m., Sayre American Legion, 171 Cayuta St., Sayre. Food, music, door prizes, games and more. Attendees can come help celebrate, as well as find out how to become a member of the American Legion family.
BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES SUPPORTING FAMILIES THROUGHOUT THE LIFESPAN EVENT, 1-4 p.m., Larnard Hornbrook Park, Ulster. Everyone welcome; no charge. Giveaways, games, snacks, activity stations, music and information on community resources. For more information, contact Angie Vought at (570) 265-1760.
VISION SCREENING FOR CHILDREN, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., South Creek Lions Club, Route 14, Gillett. For children ages 6 months to 18 years of age. No appointment necessary. Two certified vision screeners from Endless Mountains Eye Care will conduct screenings. Results available same day. For more information, contact Mindy Sterling at (717) 406-9275.
Sunday, Aug. 25:
SPAGHETTI DINNER, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Warren Center Community Building. All-you-can-eat spaghetti with bread, salad, drink and dessert. Donation only. Takeouts available. Basket raffle will also be held. Proceeds benefit Northeast Bradford Cross Country.
Monday, Aug. 26:
TEDDY BEAR PICNIC WITH FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER, 10 a.m. at Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Young children can bring their teddy bears and their lunch and enjoy at picnic. For more information, call Joan Shultz of the FRC at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302.
KIRBY BAND CONCERT, 7-8:30 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, Nichols. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open again this month from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A basic supply of groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION SUMMER CONCERTS, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Music by “Double Take.” Free and open to the public. Bring own lawn chair or blanket.
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre.
Friday, Aug. 30:
OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY COMMUNITY VIGIL, 7-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square gazebo, downtown Owego. Open house and memorial luminary decorating at 7 p.m., and tribute begins at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome; kid-friendly. Hosted by CASA-Trinity and Tioga County ASAP.
Thursday, Sept. 3:
BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre.
