Friday, June 11:
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
Saturday, June 12:
SAYRE ELKS CHICKEN BARBECUE. Chicken will be ready at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $10 for dinner, $7 for half.
DRIVE-THRU CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until all is gone, Waverly United Methodist Church parking lot, Waverly Street, Waverly. Selling full meals consisting of half chicken or rib and macaroni salad, coleslaw, beans, roll and cake; or meat only. Hosted by Waverly Methodist Men’s Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.