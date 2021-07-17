Saturday, July 17:

CHICKEN HALVES/PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Masonic Lodge No. 350, County Road 60, Chemung. Prepared dinners or meat only.

Sunday, July 18:

PULLED PORK DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION, 1-3 p.m., Barton Community Club. Pork, macaroni salad, cabbage salad and baked beans for $9. Auction tickets pulled at 3 p.m. (need not be present to win).

Friday, July 23:

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

