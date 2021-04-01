Thursday, April 1:
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE, 7 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. This will feature a Passover Seder Experience. The public is encouraged to attend.
PROCLAMATION OF CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Bradford County Courthouse, Towanda. Bradford County Commissioners will issue a proclamation designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Bradford County. Pinwheels will be placed on courthouse lawn to represent every investigation done by Bradford County Children and Youth for 2020, as well as each forensic interview conducted at The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center.
Friday, April 2:
COMMUNITY GOOD FRIDAY CROSS WALK, starting at noon, starting from Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Hosted by WUMC. We will be reading from the Passion of Jesus Christ from Luke’s Gospel as the group makes stops through the Village of Waverly. Participants will return to the church around 1:30 p.m.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Sayre, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Free refreshments.
ONLINE GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE, 7 p.m., held by Church of the Redeemer in Sayre. Visit https://www.redeemersayre.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/redeemersayre/. Services will be livestreamed and recorded for viewing at a later time.
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE, 7 p.m., North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 N. Rome Road, Rome. The church encourages those attending to wear a mask and practice safe distancing.
STATIONS OF THE CROSS, 6 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Holy Communion will be served. Masks required while moving through building, but can be removed once seated. Service will be livestreamed for those who wish to participate virtually.
PUBLIC OPENING FOR ARTFULLY SQUARED EXHIBITION, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Exhibition consists of original artwork. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
Saturday, April 3:
EASTER EGG HUNT, beginning at 10 a.m., Sayre Personal Care Center, 1001 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Community event; please use social distancing/masks. Pavilion area will be open to the public so residents will be able to watch children find Easter eggs. Easter Bunny visits and pictures. Prizes awarded for all age brackets. A fun-filled event for all ages. For questions, call Melinda Mathews at (570) 888-2858.
EASTER EGG HUNT, 10 a.m., Lockwood Fire Company, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Open to residents of Lockwood and the surrounding area. Masks required; social distancing when possible. Age groups are 0-3, 4-6 and 7-13. Event is entirely outside; dress appropriately for weather. Please bring own baskets/bags.
EASTER EGG SCAVENGER HUNT, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. To accommodate social distancing, please schedule a time with center’s activity department at (570) 888-2192, ext. 311. The scavenger hunt will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids will be given a sheet of clues to find hidden eggs on center’s grounds. Once their sheet is completed, they can turn it in to reception area, pick up their goodie bag and be entered in a drawing to win a bigger prize.
DRIVE-UP EASTER CANDY DISTRIBUTION, 10 a.m. until gone, Town of Chemung Volunteer Fire Department. Fire department will hand out free bags of Easter candy; drive up with your kids and each will receive a bag of candy, while supplies last. This event will be held in place of the traditional Easter egg hunt.
WAVERLY RECREATION ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT, East Waverly Park. For Waverly School District only. Ages 0-4 at 9:30 a.m. at softball field; ages 5-7 at 10 a.m. at baseball field; and ages 8-10 at 10:30 a.m. at pavilion area. Mask or face covering required. Only 50 children per age group; register at recreation@villageofwaverly.com. For more information, call (607) 565-8641.
Sunday, April 4:
SONRISE SERVICE, 6:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Sayre, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Morning worship at 11 a.m. Free family photos following morning worship.
ONLINE EASTER SUNDAY SERVICE, 11 a.m., held by Church of the Redeemer in Sayre. Visit https://www.redeemersayre.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/redeemersayre/. Services will be livestreamed and recorded for viewing at a later time.
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE, 6:30 a.m., Muldoon Park. Held by Waverly First Baptist Church. Please note that masks are to be worn and social distancing observed. Public is invited and encouraged to attend. A contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. by the church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly.
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE, 6:45 a.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. To be held outside office doors around the right side of the church building (weather permitting). In event of inclement weather, service will be held in the church sanctuary.
EASTER SERVICE, 9:30 a.m., North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 N. Rome Road, Rome. The church encourages those attending to wear a mask and practice safe distancing.
DISH-TO-PASS EASTER BREAKFAST, 10 a.m., Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads. Following breakfast, there will be an Easter Sunday worship service with special baptism service. For more information, call (570) 596-4003.
Monday, April 5:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Anyone wishing a dinner for family members who are not present should arrive at 4:45 p.m. to assure that individuals who are present at the site receive their dinner. A bag of food items will be available.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Tuesday, April 6:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Continuing the Journey,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, April 7:
FREE FOOD SIGNUP, 9 a.m.-noon, The Salvation Army, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Individuals age 60 or older and who are a resident of Pennsylvania may qualify for a free monthly box of food. Bring your Social Security number, birth certificate, income and proof of address to The Salvation Army on this date or call (570) 888-2153 for more information.
Wednesday, April 7 – Friday, April 9:
MISSIONS CONFERENCE, First Baptist Church of Sayre, 221 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Service times 7 p.m. nightly. Special guest missionaries will be the Dundon family. On April 7, finger foods and fellowship following the service. On April 8, testimony night and question and answer session. On April 9, Missionary Christmas. Love offerings will be taken each night.
Thursday, April 8:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from the church’s large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of chicken and homemade biscuit, vegetable, coleslaw and dessert will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Pickup is from the church parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
