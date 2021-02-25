Thursday, Feb. 25:
“HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY: TIPS FROM THE LATEST RESEARCH” PROGRAM, noon, via Zoom. Presented by Bradford County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association. Open to individuals of any age. No cost to attend, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at info@alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
Monday, March 1:
FREE TAKEOUT DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hamburger on roll, potato, baked beans, fruit, dessert and beverage. Additional dinners should be available at 4:45 p.m. for family members not in attendance. Free food items will be available. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours. In case of inclement weather, for cancellations check WATS Radio or The Salvation Army Facebook page.
”PS...IT WORKS!” VIRTUAL PARENTING SKILLS WORKSHOP SERIES. Classes held via Zoom. Classes held Mondays from March 1-April 19 from 2-4 p.m. Open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. No cost to attend. Offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County. Learn and practice communication skills to strengthen your parenting. Please register before Feb. 26 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.
Tuesday, March 2:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Saints – Christian Models,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Thursday, March 4:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Elks Club, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
”MAGIC YEARS” VIRTUAL PARENTING SERIES. Classes held via Zoom. Classes held Thursdays from March 4-April 8 from 1-2 p.m. Open to all parents and caregivers of children ages 0-4. No cost to attend. Offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County. Classes designed to assist participants in developing a greater understanding of their children, their families, and their parenting practices. Please register before March 1 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.
Friday, March 5:
“DIAGRAMS SKETCHED ON THE WIND: AN EXHIBIT OF VISUAL ART AND POETRY IN CONVERSATION” EXHIBIT OPENING, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council Gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Free. Held during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. Visitors required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Exhibit will run through March 27. There are 11 artists and 10 poets featured in this exhibition.
Tuesday, March 9:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Life After Life,” presented by Maureen Wright. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Tuesday, March 16:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., held at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. Topic is “Our Church Building,” presented by Father Andrew. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, March 17:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Saturday, March 20:
”WHAT THE CAT DRAGGED IN” PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. The Carantouan Greenway will have specimens of shrews, moles and mice that one may find on their doorstep and explore the role they play and how they relate to the local environment. Free and open to public. For questions, call Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636.
SPRING INTO GREEN GREEN BIRD HIKE, 10 a.m., Waterman Conservation Education Center’s Brick Pond Preserve, Owego. Meet in the parking area on East Front Street. Wear green in support of St. Patrick’s Day. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, March 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
