Saturday, March 27:

BOOK SALE AND SOUP LUNCH, Lounsberry Methodist Church, Lounsberry, N.Y. Hosted by Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club. Doors open at 10 a.m. and event runs until 2 p.m. (bag sale begins at 12:30 p.m.). Variety of soups to choose, as well as a grilled cheese sandwich or slices of bakery bread, drink and dessert is included in the price. Face mask and social distancing will be followed, as well as any COVID-19 rules. Along with lunch will be a huge selection of hardcover and paperback books to purchase. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

Saturday, April 3:

EASTER ADOPTION EGGSTRAVAGANZA, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly. Grab an Easter egg for a special gift or a discount of 10 to 50 percent off your cat or dog adoption. For more information, visit StrayHavenSPCA.org or call (607) 565-2859.

Saturday, April 10:

SWISS STEAK DINNER, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. Pre-order and takeout only; pick up from 3-5 p.m. Order deadline is April 3; call Pat at (570) 247-7475 or Deb at (570) 744-2531. Full order is $12, or half order is $6. Meal includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, creamy coleslaw, roll and dessert.

