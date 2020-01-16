Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Thursday, Jan. 16:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit cocktail. All are welcome.
Friday, Jan. 17:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Held the third Friday of each month.
Saturday, Jan. 18:
BENEFIT FOR LOCAL TEEN, 3-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Benefit to help with medical expenses for Evan Davies, a 9th-grade student at Waverly High School who is undergoing leukemia treatments. Music by “Chronicles,” a contemporary Christian music/positive blues rock band. Free coffee, hot chocolate and snacks during concert.
BOOK DISCUSSION/AUTHOR SIGNING, 2-4 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Regional author Kathy Corse will read from and discuss her recent book, “All That I Had.” For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
Sunday, Jan. 19:
SPECIAL SPEAKER at Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin, 112 North St., Athens, at 10 a.m. service. The Rev. Jody Kessler will speak on the topic, “What Sparks Joy? Minimalism as a Spiritual Practice.” All are welcome to join the Rev. Kessler for an exploration of minimalism through song, contemplation and sharing. For more information, call (570) 888-0252, email uucas@uucas.org or visit www.uucas.org.
Monday, Jan. 20:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes turkey, mashed potato and gravy, dressing, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Menu is subject to change. In event of inclement weather, check The Salvation Army Facebook page or listen to radio cancellations.
