Friday, Dec. 6:

ATHENS ROTARY CLUB 18TH ANNUAL MINI GLOW LUMINARIES, in partnership with Athens Business Association. Purchase luminaries in memory or in honor of someone special; luminaries will be lit this night at 6 p.m. in Tioga Square, downtown Athens. Proceeds benefit Athens Rotary Club community projects, including the Foreign Exchange Program. Cost is $5 for one luminary, $10 for three luminaries and $15 for five luminaries. Make checks payable to Athens Rotary Club; payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 222, Athens, PA 18810 or dropped off at the Morning Times in Sayre. Contact any club member or call Ashley at (570) 888-9643 with any questions.

BENEFIT FOR BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS, 6-9 p.m., Sons of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Enjoy Christmas and Irish music, featuring Pat Kane, balladeer of the Southern Tier. Hors d’oeuvres included. Tickets are $15 in advance at Yale’s Music in Athens or call 1 (866) 344-BIGS; tickets at door are $20 but seating is limited; cost is $5 for children under age 10. For more information, visit patkanemusicandtours.com and bbbstwintiers.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7 and Monday, Dec. 9:

BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL BOOK SALE, Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Rescheduled from Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 4-6 p.m. Local history books will be available for purchase.

Sunday, Dec. 8:

VALLEY CHORUS CONCERT, “STARS I SHALL FIND,” 3 p.m., Waverly High School auditorium. Advance sale tickets are $5; tickets at the door are $10. Children age 12 and under admitted free if accompanied by adult. Please bring a nonperishable item to donate to the food pantry. Tickets available from Valley Chorus members or at: Waverly – Jolly Farmer and Jayne’s Flowers & Gifts; Athens – Yale’s Music Shop; Sayre – Carl’s Newsstand and Plants ‘N Things.

LITCHFIELD FIRE CO. BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Litchfield Fire Co. Station, 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield.

