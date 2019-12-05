Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.