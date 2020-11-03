Tuesday, Nov. 3:
WAVERLY ROTARY CLUB ANNUAL PANCAKE DAY has been canceled this year, due to the pandemic.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Music Room of Epiphany School, Sayre. Access is through the west door at the back of the building, where there is parking. Social distancing observed and masks worn. Topic is “The Church: The Body of Christ,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome to these free, no-obligation classes, held on Tuesday evenings.
Saturday, Nov. 7:
“SCOUTING FOR FOOD” STICKY NOTE DISTRIBUTION. This year, collection bags will not be handed out; instead, a sticky note will be placed on doors giving information about how homeowners can place nonperishable food items out the following week for collection. Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers Council will collect the food donations on Saturday, Nov. 14. Or stop at Tops Friendly Markets to purchase and donate items. All food collected goes to food pantries in the community to help feed the needy.
Saturday, Nov. 14:
“SCOUTING FOR FOOD” COLLECTION. Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers Council will collect nonperishable food items from porches of area homes. Place items in a container outside your front door by 9 a.m. and Scouts will come by and pick them up. All food collected will go to food pantries in the community to help feed the needy.
Ongoing:
REGISTRATION FOR 2020 GUTHRIE SAYRE TURKEY TROT. The race will be virtual this year, due to Covid-19. Participants are asked to register for the event, then walk or run a 5K distance anytime during Thanksgiving week. Proceeds will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which helps provide financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Visit https://www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot for more information and to register for the race. Registration will close on Nov. 28. Those who register by Nov. 21 will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.
