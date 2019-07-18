Thursday, July 18:

TAKEOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Spaghetti, two large meatballs, tossed salad and Italian bread for $8. Open to the public.

Saturday, July 20:

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 8-10 a.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Breakfast served from 8-9 a.m., followed by photos with Santa and a craft activity. Monica Fiske will be available for hair styling. Cost is $10. Call (570) 888-2683 to pre-register.

CHICKEN BARBECUE, Sayre Elks, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Chicken halves and full dinners ready at 10:30 a.m.

CHICKEN AND PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Valley/Masonic Lodge F&AM No. 350, County Road 60, Chemung. Halves or pork dinners $9, chicken halves for $8.

