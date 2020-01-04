Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Saturday, Jan. 4:
KITTENS VISIT/ADOPTION OPPORTUNITY, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Chance to adopt cats or make donation to the Bradford County Humane Society. Public welcome.
Sunday, Jan. 5:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Local author Maggie Barnes will talk about her new book, “The Glory Hill Diaries,” and will have signed copies available for purchase. Refreshments will be served. Public welcome.
Monday, Jan. 6:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef stew over biscuit, salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. In event of inclement weather, check radio cancellations or The Salvation Army Facebook page.
Tuesday, Jan. 7:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Acts of the Apostles,” presented by John Moliski. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Jan. 8:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAMS, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. After the regular meeting, Inga will have a gem tree making session. Bring your own tools or supplies or use what is left in Inga’s tree-making box. No charge for supplies to make a small tree. Some tools available for use. For questions, call Inga at (607) 425-7426. If you have an item you would like to mount in a micro box, bring it along and enjoy mounting it and looking at it with a microscope. All are welcome.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
2020 GOAL PLANNING CLASS, 6-8 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. This class will help attendees plan out and work to complete their goals during the year. For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436.
Thursday, Jan. 9:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Girl Scouts will serve an assortment of soups, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries will be available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
ARTIST TALK, 7 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Regional artist Brian Keeler will present a slide show on his work, which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental and historical. Talk is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
Saturday, Jan. 11:
BLOCK PARTY AND STORY TIME, beginning at 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. All ages welcome.
Tuesday, Jan. 14:
STORY TIME – “STONE SOUP,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Young children can enjoy a story, along with a craft, with the Family Resource Center.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Letters and Revelation,” presented by John Schoonover. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Jan. 15:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Saturday, Jan. 18:
BENEFIT FOR LOCAL TEEN, 3-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Benefit to help with medical expenses for Evan Davies, a 9th-grade student at Waverly High School who is undergoing leukemia treatments. Music by “Chronicles,” a contemporary Christian music/positive blues rock band. Free coffee, hot chocolate and snacks during concert.
Tuesday, Jan. 21:
BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
