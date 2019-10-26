Wednesday, Oct. 30:
HARVEST SUPPER, Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Seating at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Takeouts at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children under age 12. Tickets available at Epiphany rectory, Mastracchio’s Bakery and at the door on Oct. 30.
Saturday, Nov. 2:
SAYRE ELKS ANNUAL HAM AND TURKEY PARTY, 6-9 p.m., Sayre Elks, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Basket raffles, food raffles, beverages, hot turkey sandwiches, finger snacks and more. Proceeds used to benefit and support the community.
TRIVIA NIGHT, 6-8 p.m., Nichols American Legion. Cost is $5 per person, no more than six people per team. Music, food and fun.
SWISS STEAK DINNER, 4 p.m.-?, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187. Swiss steak dinner with all of the trimmings and homemade pie. Cost is $12 for ages 12 and older; $5 for ages 5-11; and free for ages 4 and younger.
Sunday, Nov. 3:
HARVEST DINNER, 1-4 p.m., Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield Township. Dinner includes one serving: turkey, sides, dishes, gravy, roll, dessert and beverage. Adults, $10; children ages 6-12, $5; and ages 5 and under, free. Carryouts available.
Wednesday, Nov. 6:
SWISS STEAK TAKEOUT DINNER, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, creamy coleslaw, rolls and homemade desserts. Adults, $10; child’s plate (ages 5 and under), $5. Takeouts only. All proceeds benefit church programs. For more information, call the church office at (570) 888-2241.
Friday, Nov. 8 – Saturday, Nov. 9:
HOLIDAY CRAFT BAZAAR, Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Unique, one-of-a-kind creative items. Lunch available from the Youth Cafe (11 a.m.-2 p.m.). Proceeds to benefit Heifer International and AUMC Sunday School.
CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE, St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Nov. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (bag sale starts at noon).
Saturday, Nov. 23:
TRIVIA NIGHT, sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. At 6 p.m. in Sayre High School cafeteria. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 16. Join us for trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $5 per person (limit of six people per team); payment due at time of signup. Cash or check only; make checks payable to Sayre Redskin Club. Prizes are $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. Contact redskinsclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook.
