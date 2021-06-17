Saturday, June 26:

TAKEOUT CHICKEN BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until gone, at the former Kmart building on Elmira Street, Athens Township. Takeout only. Full dinner is $9 and includes chicken half, homemade pasta salad, baked beans and dinner roll; or chicken only, $7.50. Hosted by Waverly First Baptist Church.

Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11:

ANNUAL TRACTOR SHOW, Lazy Brook Park, Tunkhannock. Hosted by Endless Mountains Antique Power Equipment Association. Held from 8:30 a.m.-dusk each day. The show will follow the format of previous years with displays, demonstrations, exhibits, vendors, food and tractor pulls. The show returns after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions that forced the event to be canceled last year.

Load comments