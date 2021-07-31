Saturday, July 31:
POETRY READING, 1:30 p.m., Tioga Arts Council gallery, 179 Front St., Owego. Emily Vogel will read poetry from her forthcoming collection, “The House that Wailed.”
Sunday, Aug. 1:
CONCERT ON THE GREEN, 6 p.m., on the village green in East Smithfield. The family band “The Williamson Branch” will present a gospel message in concert. Bring your own lawn chair. In event of inclement weather, concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group.
Monday, Aug. 2:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeouts only. Menu is meatloaf, potato, vegetable, roll and butter, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A bag of grocery items will be available.
WAVERLY PARKS AND RECREATION SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30-8 p.m., Muldoon Park, 451 Pennsylvania Ave., Waverly. Music by Joe Lopreste. In event of rain, Muldoon Park concerts will be held at Presbyterian Church hall, 459 Park Ave. (chairs provided in church hall). Free. Public welcome.
WORLD BREASTFEEDING WEEK CELEBRATION, 4-6 p.m., Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, and Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Clinic, 110 Central Ave., Owego. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s WIC program. Current breastfeeding WIC participants invited to drive-through events. Attendees will receive a goodie bag. Balloons will be given to children in attendance.
Tuesday, Aug. 3:
”CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS” BRASS QUINTET CONCERT, 3 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Presented by Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. Part of the Waverly Free Library’s Summer Concert Series. Public welcome.
Wednesday, Aug. 4:
WILLIAM S. PIERCE MEMORIAL SAYRE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6:30 p.m., Howard Elmer Park bandstand, downtown Sayre. Music by “Diana and the Crew.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
CONCERTS IN THE PARK, 7-9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Music by the “Unity Group.” Free admission. To assure the safety of attendees, CDC recommendations will be observed. In event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS, 10-11:30 a.m., INSPIRE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. This is a drive-through event. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 315. A representative from Tioga Opportunities, Inc., will distribute a booklet of coupons for eligible individuals (60 years of age or older) whose monthly income if $1,986 or less for one-person household, $2,686 or less for two-person household.
Thursday, Aug. 5:
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by Don Streeter. Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
”WHAT IF I HAD AN ANIMAL TAIL?” PROGRAM, 2 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Presented by Tanglewood Nature Center. Part of Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program. Free and open to public.
REP. TINA PICKETT’S ANNUAL SENIOR EXPO, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lynch-Bustin Elementary School, Athens. Exhibitors will have information on health care, insurance, nutrition, exercise, government benefits and more. Refreshments will be offered. At 11:30 a.m., Rep. Pickett will host a town hall meeting in the school’s cafeteria to discuss her legislative priorities and to answer questions on state-related matters. Shuttle service provided from school parking lot to the building. For questions, call Rep. Pickett’s Sayre office at (570) 888-9011.
