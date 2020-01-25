Monday, Jan. 20:

VALLEY CHORUS OPEN REHEARSAL for the spring concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly High School music room. Cost is $10 to join and music will be available. New members welcome. Membership dues are $10 for adults and $5 for students ages 15-18. For questions, call (607) 343-9977. Another open rehearsal will be held Monday, Feb. 3 at the WHS music room at 6:30 p.m.

