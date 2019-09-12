Friday, Sept. 13:

DOUG’S FISH FRY FUNDRAISER, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Church fellowship hall will be open for seating. Orders will be taken from the truck or by calling ahead (until 4 p.m.) at (607) 753-9184, ext. 2. Proceeds will benefit the Waverly Family Resource Center in Waverly, which focuses on child/parent activities and events.

RUMMAGE SALE, 8 a.m.-noon, Elderwood Assisted Living, 44 Ball St., Waverly. All proceeds benefit the Resident Counsel Fund.

Saturday, Sept. 14:

WILAWANA OLD HOME DAY, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilawana Community Hall. Large flea market, silent auction, bake sale and rummage sale. Refreshments will be sold. Benefit the Wilawana Methodist Church. For more information, call Shirley at (607) 565-4627.

Thursday, Sept. 19:

TAKE-OUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Spaghetti, two large meatballs, tossed salad and Italian bread for $8. Open to the public.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

CHICKEN BARBECUE, Sayre Elks. Chicken halves and full dinners available and ready at 10:30 a.m.

CHICKEN AND PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Valley/Waverly Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. No. 350, County Route 60, Chemung. Chicken half or pulled pork; halves are $8 and dinners are $9.

