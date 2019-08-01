Friday, Aug. 2 – Saturday, Aug. 3:

HOLIDAY DECOR SALE, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Aug. 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. New and gently used decor for all holidays will be sold.

Saturday, Aug. 3:

CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE, 11 a.m.-gone, Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Full dinners or meat only. Eat in or takeout. Hosted by Waverly Methodist Men’s Club.

Load comments