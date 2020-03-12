Thursday, March 12:
LASAGNA DINNER, 4-6:30 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Cost is $8. Includes salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Eat in or carry out.
Friday, March 13:
BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.
Saturday, March 14:
GUN RAFFLE, 6 p.m. until done, Sayre VFW Post No. 1536, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. Tickets are $40 per person (limited amount). Includes all you can eat and drink. Get tickets at the Sayre VFW Post No. 1536.
Sunday, March 15:
UNICO ANNUAL SPAGHETTI DINNER, 1-6 p.m., Yanuzzi’s Restaurant, Sayre. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under age 12 and free for children under age 3. Takeouts available.
Thursday, March 19:
ITALIAN BAKED CHICKEN DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Cost is $8. Takeouts only.
Monday, March 23:
PASTA BUFFET AND RAFFLE, 5-8 p.m., Beeman’s Restaurant, 1356 Elmira St., Sayre. To benefit Valley Relief Council Home Safety Program; proceeds benefit our home and safety projects. Menu includes five pastas, five sauces, salads, bread and more. Eat-in only. Advance sale tickets available at Carl’s Newsstand and Sayre Public Library by March 19. Cost is $10. There will also be full table of baskets and items for raffle.
Thursday, March 26:
RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC, 6-8 p.m., Waverly Village Barn, 81 Spring St., Waverly. Open to cats, dogs and ferrets. There is a $10 suggested donation. Pre-register at www.health.ny.gov/go2clinic/54. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Bring any past rabies shot records. For questions, call Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8600.
Friday, March 27:
BAKED FISH DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes baked fish, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverages. Cost is adults, $12; seniors, $11; and children under age 10, $5.
Saturday, March 28:
CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for children under age 5. Sit down dinner or takeout: chicken and gravy with homemade biscuit, mashed potatoes, corn, peas, creamy coleslaw, dessert and beverage. For questions, call (570) 888-2241.
TRIVIA NIGHT to support the Sayre High School sports teams. Sponsored by Sayre Redskin Club. Event was moved from March 14. At 6 p.m. at SHS cafeteria; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Trivia fun, food, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $30 per team, with a limit of six people per team. Payment is due at time of sign-up; cash or check only. Make checks payable to “Sayre Redskin Club.” Deadline to sign up is March 21. Contact redskinclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook. Prizes are $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place.
Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29:
PANCAKE DAYS, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. both days, Fay’s Sugar Shack, Berwick Turnpike, Bentley Creek. Hosted by Big Pond Lions Club and Fay’s Sugar Shack. Eggs, sausage, coffee, chocolate/regular milk, orange juice and all the pancakes you can eat.
