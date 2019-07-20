Saturday, July 20:
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 8-10 a.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Breakfast served from 8-9 a.m., followed by photos with Santa and a craft activity. Monica Fiske will be available for hair styling. Cost is $10. Call (570) 888-2683 to pre-register.
WAVERLY ROTARY 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., East Waverly Park. Waverly Rotary corn hole tournament will be held; signups at 11 a.m. and play starts at 12 p.m. Chicken dinner available for $12, as you need to bring your own beverage to the event. Proceeds for the corn hole tournament benefit local projects conducted by Waverly Rotary Club.
CHICKEN BARBECUE, Sayre Elks, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Chicken halves and full dinners ready at 10:30 a.m.
CHICKEN AND PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Valley/Masonic Lodge F&AM No. 350, County Road 60, Chemung. Halves or pork dinners $9, chicken halves for $8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.