Thursday, Dec. 26:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
Sunday, Dec. 29:
DAN EARL IN CONCERT, 5:30 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, Lockhart Street, Sayre. Good old gospel and country music. Free to the public.
Wednesday, Jan. 1:
FIRST DAY HIKE, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Two Rivers State Park, Banzhoff Road, Waverly. Free. Group will be hiking the Blue Trail, approximately 2 miles through the forest. Everyone who attends is entered to win a New York State Parks Empire Pass for the 2020 season and a First Day Hike giveaway. RSVP as “going” on Facebook. For questions, call (607) 732-6287 and leave message.
