Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Saturday, Feb. 15:
BRADFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY, 12-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Hall, 908 Main St., Towanda. There will be adoptable animals from BCHS, pizza, raffle baskets and a photo booth where you can take pictures with your dog.
FREE CONCERT, 4 p.m.-?, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Music by David Wells. For more information, call (570) 395-3593.
Sunday, Feb. 16:
THE SWEET SOUNDS CAFE, 2-4 p.m., Wysox Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by Towanda Area Clergy Association to benefit the Grace Connection. Music by local musicians and snacks will be provided. Inclement weather announcements on Grace Connection on Facebook and on WIGGLE Radio.
Monday, Feb. 17:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage (meal subject to change). In event of inclement weather, please check The Salvation Army Facebook page or radio station WATS/WAVR.
Tuesday, Feb. 18:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM, Athens Wesleyan Church gym, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; bring own table service and dish to pass. There will be chocolate cake for dessert. Program is at 7:30 p.m. and is “Nature of the Finger Lakes” by Theresa Wells. Meetings are free and open to the public. All are welcome. For more information about the club, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS SEMINAR FOR SENIOR CITIZENS, 1-2 p.m., Meeting Room of Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. New York State senior citizen residents can learn more about property tax exemptions for which they are eligible. Presented by Tioga Opportunities, Inc.; call (607) 687-4120 for questions.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
PROGRAM ON CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE, presented by Pennsylvania Game Commission, 7 p.m. at Towanda Gun Club, 164 Gun Club Lane, Towanda. No reservations are required; free and open to the public. For more information, contact William Williams at (570) 675-1143.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Matrimony,” presented by Ralph and Carol Meyer, and “Holy Orders,” presented by Father Andrew. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Feb. 19:
SLED DOGS OF SMOKEY HILL PROGRAM, 6:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. For all ages. Meet the sled dogs, learn about sled dogs and find out about an exciting event happening in March.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Feb. 20:
HARRY POTTER TEEN/TWEEN TRIVIA NIGHT, 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Teens and tweens ages 10 and up. Several rounds of trivia questions, with prize to winner of each round. Snacks provided.
ARTIST TALK, 7 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Artist Rod Reynolds will talk about what his process is and what motivates him to make art. Free. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
Friday, Feb. 21:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free meal and clothing giveaway is held the third Friday of each month.
Saturday, Feb. 22:
MOVIE NIGHT, Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. The movie, “Run the Race” will be shown. Join us at 4 p.m. for a time of gathering and snacks. The movie will start at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome for this free event.
MEET THE ILLUSTRATOR, 1 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Katie Campbell, illustrator of the “Little Laveau” series, will give a reading and talk about the process of illustrating this story series. Meet Katie, hear a story and enjoy a New Orleans treat of beignets, and partake in an activity. Free and open to the public. Families encouraged to attend.
Tuesday, Feb. 25:
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 6-7:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For ages 16 and up. Bring your own instrument, original writing, poetry, spoken word or skit. Sign-up sheet will allow for three songs or 10 minutes of performance time. PA system provided. For more information, call (570) 888-2256 or visit www.sayrepl.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Saints: Christian Models,” presented by John Schoonover and Maureen Wright. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Feb. 26:
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Ash Wednesday begins the church’s 40-day journey toward Easter. Community is invited to attend.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Saturday, Feb. 29:
MOVIE NIGHT, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. “Moses,” a DVD of a Sight & Sound theater production, will be shown. Free admission. Light refreshments will be served. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
MOVIE NIGHT, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. The movie, “The Little Princess,” starring Shirley Temple, will be shown. Admission and refreshments by donation. Gift to each little girl who comes dressed as a princess. Non-alcoholic Shirley Temples will be served.
Tuesday, March 3:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “What Is Lent?,” presented by team. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
