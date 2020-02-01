Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Saturday, Feb. 1:
QUILTS OF VALOR NATIONAL SEW DAY EVENT, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wysox Presbyterian Church, 22953 Route 187, about 0.3 miles north of Route 6. Fabric, patterns and food will be provided. Come join Bradford County Quilts of Valor to help make quilt tops for our local veterans. For more information, check the website bcqov.home.blog or call Carol at (570) 364-8085.
LITE HIKE AT WAVERLY GLEN, 12-4 p.m., Waverly Glen Park. With Triple Cities Hiking Club. Hike is free. For more information, call or email Nancy Mills at nmills@stny.rr.com or (607) 821-8060.
Sunday, Feb. 2:
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Katherine Dillon, a Partnership Specialist for the New York Regional Census Center’s Field Division, and Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine will discuss the 2020 census, the importance of participation, and role that libraries play with the census going to an online system. Public welcome.
ONE-HOUR WOODLANDS WALK, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. To celebrate World Wetlands Day. Hike through wetland phragmites, cattails and red maples, and chance to see two Eagle Scout projects that include a Leopold bench and deer exclosure. For questions, call (607) 565-2636.
Monday, Feb. 3:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hot dog on roll with lots of condiments, homemade macaroni and cheese, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. In case of inclement weather, check WATS Radio or The Salvation Army Facebook page.
TEEN READING LOUNGE PROGRAM begins at Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Sessions are held after-hours at the library from 5-6:30 p.m. For ages 12-18. Food and drink provided free of charge. Teens will read books by current young adult authors and discuss topics related to themes in teens’ lives. The books are free to teens who sign up for the program. Sessions run through March 23. To register, contact Heather Manchester at (570) 888-2256 or email trlsayre@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 4:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Liturgy of the Word,” presented by John Schoonover, and “Liturgy of the Eucharist,” presented by Father Andrew. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Feb. 5:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Feb. 6:
“POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS” PROGRAM. Six Thursdays from Feb. 6-March 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. An educational program designed to empower caregivers, learn how to reduce stress, communicate effectively, help caregivers relax, and more. No cost to attend; participants receive the course book for free. To reserve a spot, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.
Friday, Feb. 7:
“POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS” PROGRAM. Six Fridays from Feb. 7-March 13 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. An educational program designed to empower caregivers, learn how to reduce stress, communicate effectively, help caregivers relax, and more. No cost to attend; participants receive the course book for free. To reserve a spot, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.
ART EXHIBIT OPENING, 5-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. On display is “Local Flyers,” a solo exhibition by Rod Reynolds; Reynolds’ work captures the textural qualities of various species of birds. The exhibit runs through Feb. 29.
Saturday, Feb. 8:
BLOCK PARTY AND STORYTIME, beginning at 10 a.m., at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Open to all ages.
SOUTH CREEK LEO YOUTH CLUB, launching its first meeting, at 9 a.m. at South Creek Lions Club, 31980 State Route 14 South, Gillett. For youths ages 12-17. Participants will conduct various projects in the fields of health care, elders, children, disabled people, literacy, education and self-development. Club will hold monthly meetings. There is no fee for your child to join. For questions, call or text one of the Leo advisors, Mindy Sterling at (717) 406-9275 or Mary Wilhoite at (570) 529-0443.
Monday, Feb. 10:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 11:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Reconciliation” and “Anointing of the Sick,” presented by Toni Ballenstedt. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
”STEP OUT OF LINE, LADIES” FILM SERIES, 1 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. The film, “Iron-Jawed Angels,” will be shown. The movie is about Alice Paul and Lucy Burns and their peaceful and non-violent strategies, tactics, and dialogues as part of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.
”A MATTER OF TRUST” PROGRAM, 9-11 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., as they present a program with Atty. Greg Catarella providing information about trusts, how they work and how trusts and wills differ. Space is limited; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot. Informational packets available upon request.
Wednesday, Feb. 12:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. Program by Dr. Bruce Oldfield on “Feldspar Mineral Group,” and its importance in making up more than 50 percent of the earth’s surface. Public invited. Regular meeting held after program. If school is canceled due to weather, meeting will be canceled.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Saturday, Feb. 15:
BRADFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY, 12-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Hall, 908 Main St., Towanda. There will be adoptable animals from BCHS, pizza, raffle baskets and a photo booth where you can take pictures with your dog.
Sunday, Feb. 16:
THE SWEET SOUNDS CAFE, 2-4 p.m., Wysox Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by Towanda Area Clergy Association to benefit the Grace Connection. Music by local musicians and snacks will be provided. Inclement weather announcements on Grace Connection on Facebook and on WIGGLE Radio.
Tuesday, Feb. 18:
”HEALTHY STEPS IN MOTION” COURSE, for adults age 60 and over to help build body strength, flexibility and improve balance. This free course is held eight weeks on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. at Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Reservations required by Feb. 14. For more information or to register, call 1 (800) 982-4346.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Matrimony,” presented by Ralph and Carol Meyer, and “Holy Orders,” presented by Father Andrew. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Feb. 19:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
