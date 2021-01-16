Monday, Jan. 18:
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: FREE ADMISSION, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning. Free admission for all ages.
Tuesday, Jan. 19:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Liturgy of the Word,” presented by Father Andrew. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, Jan. 20:
ONLINE PROGRAM WITH BEN CORT, 9-11 a.m. One of two sessions. Cort, author of “Weed, Inc.,” will give program about emerging trends and issues with marijuana legalization, updates, prevention and education for all. To register for the event, visit the Tioga County ASAP Facebook page. Second session of the series will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 9-11 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21:
TAKEOUT FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Waverly. Takeout only. Menu is roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Held from garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
