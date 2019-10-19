Saturday, Oct. 19:

3RD ANNUAL SAYRE HIGH SCHOOL FALL EXTRAVAGANZA, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sayre High School. Vendors with handcrafted and commercial items. Food, raffles and more. Benefits Sayre FBLA.

PROM DRESS SALE, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sayre High School. Use Brock Street entrance. Large assortment of new and like-new prom dresses, in a variety of sizes and styles. Proceeds go to the general fund for the Sayre High School senior class.

FALL CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., New Beginning United Church, 300 E. Miller St., Elmira. Free admission and handicap accessible. More than 90 vendors. Silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Breakfast and lunch available by church ladies.

Saturday, Oct. 19 – Sunday, Oct. 20:

”CAROL AND FRIENDS: AN EVENING OF CAROL BURNETT SKITS,” Black Box Theatre, 415 Main St., Towanda. Presented by Winding River Players. Shows Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and matinee on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling (570) 265-5017. Box office opens 30 minutes prior to curtain time. This will be a great evening of fun and nostalgia.

Sunday, Nov. 3:

HARVEST DINNER, 1-4 p.m., Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield Township. Dinner includes one serving: turkey, side dishes, gravy, roll, dessert and beverage. Adults, $10; children ages 6-12, $5; and ages 5 and under, free. Carryouts available.

