Through Sunday, May 23:
COMMUNITY BUILD FOR VALLEY PLAYLAND. Friends of Valley Playland, along with volunteers from the community, will be building a new playground for Valley children. For questions, to donate, or to find out how you can help with the project, send a message to Friends of Valley Playland on Facebook.
Saturday, May 22:
ANNUAL MEETING OF SOUTH LITCHFIELD (BUMPVILLE) CEMETERY ASSOCIATION, at the cemetery. Cleanup bee starting at 9 a.m., with meeting to follow at noon. In event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend.
Sunday, May 23:
”TALKING TURKEY” PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Learn about the biology, habitat and conservation efforts of the wild turkey. Masks and pre-registration are required for this free program. Please register by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited.
Monday, May 24:
POP UP PANTRY, 11 a.m.-gone, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre.
GRAB AND GO BAGS, 12-1 p.m., outside Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly (across from library, in the parking lot). Family Resource Center will have Grab and Go bags for families and young children. Held rain or shine. Each bag contains a book, craft and activity.
Tuesday, May 25:
FREE FRESH FOOD POP-UP PANTRY, noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens.
Thursday, May 27:
DRIVE THRU COMMUNITY SUPPER, 4-5 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The meal will be chicken, veggies and desserts. For more information, call (570) 888-2270.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Saturday, May 29:
MT. PISGAH SWIMMING POOL COMPLEX OPENS, Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Open on a limited basis. Pool will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31. Pool will be open the weekends of June 5-6 and June 12-13. The pool will open daily beginning Saturday, June 19. Pool hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., depending upon the weather. For more information, please contact the park office at (570) 297-2734.
Tuesday, June 8:
FREE DRIVE-BY COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany garage, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is hamburger, hot dog, macaroni salad and rice pudding.
