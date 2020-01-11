Sunday, Jan. 12:

LITCHFIELD FIRE COMPANY BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Litchfield Fire Hall, 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield.

Tuesday, Jan. 14:

FAITH AND FINANCES SESSIONS, North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Held Tuesday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jan. 14 through March 31. Simple meal provided from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by a 90-minute session. Cost is $15 (per individual/couple), refundable with successful completion of course. Contact Kim at (570) 867-2628 or FaithandFinances@thevalleybridge.org to sign up or for more information. Sponsored by The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches.

Thursday, Jan. 16:

PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER, 9:30-11 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice for $4. Proceeds will directly benefit activities of the Valley Active Living Center. For more information, call (570) 888-2387.

TAKEOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Cost is $8. Takeouts only.

