Thursday, Oct. 29:
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Athens Borough.
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Sayre Borough.
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 6-8 p.m., Village of Waverly.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens.
TRICK-OR-TREAT CANDY PASS, 6-9 p.m., Sayre Personal Care Center, 1001 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Candy pass will be held in center’s parking lot for local children. Residents will be watching from their windows to see the children’s costumes; be sure to wave! For questions, contact Melinda at (570) 888-2858.
DRIVE-THROUGH TRICK-OR-TREATING, 6-8 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung. Drive through the church parking lot and each child in the car receives a bag of goodies. Ends at 8 p.m. or until goodie bags are gone.
Friday, Oct. 30:
TRUNK ‘N TREAT, 6-7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Outdoor event; event will be canceled in the event of rain.
TRUNK OR TREAT, 6-8 p.m., parking lot of Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads (1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike, outside East Smithfield).
Saturday, Oct. 31:
TRICK-OR-TREAT, 5-7 p.m., Athens Township.
”HALLOWEEN WITH THE HIGHLANDERS,” 3-5 p.m., parking lot of the Villa Sena, 143 Villa Sena Boulevard in Towanda. Outdoor bagpipe party with the Penn-York Highlanders Bagpipe and Drum Band. Free hot dogs and drinks and trick-or-treat candy. Children and adults invited to wear their costumes and enjoy the music. Bring your own chairs.
COMMUNITY HALLOWEEN PARTY, 2 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall. Event will be held outside this year and all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Attendees are invited to come dressed in costume.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT, 12-2 p.m., Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company Incorporated, 34 Main St., Lockwood. Free event. Trunk-or-Treaters must wear masks and follow the 6-foot distancing with anyone not family/living in the same household. Containers with pizza and grab and go drinks and bags of candy for anyone who attends. Attendees will not be allowed inside the station due to Covid-19 regulations. Anyone wishing to set up their car and pass out candy can private message the fire company on Facebook; spots will be 6 feet apart and limited, depending upon number of cars.
Monday, Nov. 2:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hot dog on roll, chili, fruit, dessert and beverage. A small bag of food will be available. The food pantry should be open during dinner. Those needing dinners for people not in attendance should not come until 4:45 p.m. to assure that all present have a meal.
Tuesday, Nov. 3:
”PS...IT WORKS!” VIRTUAL PARENTING SKILLS WORKSHOP SERIES, 2-4 p.m., held via Zoom video conferencing. The Family Resource Center is offering to all parents and caregivers of children ages 2-18. Free. Interactive, so participants will need to use video and microphones. Held Tuesdays from Nov. 3-Dec. 22 from 2-4 p.m. Please register before Nov. 2; contact Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu or call (607) 687-4020.
Saturday, Nov. 7:
”SCOUTING FOR FOOD” STICKY NOTE DISTRIBUTION. This year, collection bags will not be handed out; instead, a sticky note will be placed on doors giving information about how homeowners can place nonperishable food items out the following week for collection. Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers Council will collect the food donations on Saturday, Nov. 14. Or stop at Tops Friendly Markets to purchase and donate items. All food collected goes to food pantries in the community to help feed the needy.
Ongoing:
REGISTRATION FOR 2020 GUTHRIE SAYRE TURKEY TROT. The race will be virtual this year, due to Covid-19. Participants are asked to register for the event, then walk or run a 5K distance anytime during Thanksgiving week. Proceeds will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which helps provide financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Visit https://www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot for more information and to register for the race. Registration will close on Nov. 28. Those who register by Nov. 21 will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.
