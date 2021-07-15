Thursday, July 15:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30 p.m., as available, St. James Catholic Church, Waverly. Menu is sloppy joes, macaroni and cheese, fruit and dessert. Takeout served from the white garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
ATHENS BUSINESS ASSOCIATION CAR SHOW, beginning at 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot at the back of Teaoga Square, downtown Athens. Summer concert series will follow at 6 p.m.
ATHENS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m., Teaoga Square Park, downtown Athens. Music by “1 Better.” Free. Public invited. Bring your own lawn chair.
SLED DOGS OF SMOKEY HILL PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Part of Waverly Free Library’s Summer Reading Program. These sled-pulling Huskie dogs will be featured and live demonstration will be given. Fun and a chance to meet the dogs. Public welcome.
SECOND ANNUAL CAR SHOW, 4-7 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. View classic cars, reminisce and socialize. Music by “Double Take.”
Friday, July 16:
FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Historical Society Great Room, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Program presented by Henry Farley. Topic this month is “The Piollets: Pioneer Residents of Bradford County.” Free; donations accepted at door. Pre-registration required; call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordcountyhistory.com to register.
BRADFORD COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT 65TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Free. Food trucks, games, activities, live music, displays, giveaways and more.
Saturday, July 17:
SATURDAY FAMILY FISHING PROGRAM, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Stephen Foster Lake at Mt. Pisgah State Park, Troy. Learn about angling equipment, safety, water quality, casting, knots and fish. All materials provided by PA Fish and Boat Commission. All ages welcome to attend this free event. For more information or to register for this program, contact mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or call (570) 297-2734.
STORYTIME AND BLOCK PARTY, 10 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, Athens. There will be stories, songs, crafts, block building and a visit from Mellie the Therapy Dog. Families invited.
”THE TRAVELING TALLEYS” CONCERT, 7 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. All are welcome to attend.
SUMMER FUN DRIVE-THROUGH PARTY, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., A New Hope Center, 20 Church St., Owego. Free hot dog or veggie dog meal. Drive through and have fun. All are welcome.
Sunday, July 18:
”THE TRAVELING TALLEYS” CONCERT, 11 a.m., Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. A time of refreshments will be held at 10:30 a.m., prior to the concert. All are welcome to attend.
”HUNTERS OF THE ANIMAL KINGDOM: SPIDERS,” 8 a.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre. Free. Join nature guide Rich Hanlon for a close look into the lives of spiders and hunting strategies employed by them. Gather near the boat launch.
MOTH MANIA, 8:30 p.m., parking lot of Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Free. Join nature guides Monika Wood and Rich Hanlon for an event that will reveal the world of moths. Bring a flashlight for easier viewing of moths and other nocturnal insects. Program is structured for children and families, but anyone interested in moths is welcome.
