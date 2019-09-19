Thursday, Sept. 19:

PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER, 9:30-11 a.m., Valley Senior Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice for $4. All proceeds will directly benefit activites of the Valley Active Living Center.

TAKE-OUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Spaghetti, two large meatballs, tossed salad and Italian bread for $8. Open to the public.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

HARVEST DINNER, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Menu is roasted turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, harvard beets, green beans, squash, coleslaw and dessert. Adults are $10, children ages 6-12 are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Takeout available. No ticket pre-sales or reservations. Contact the church office at (570) 888-2241 for more information. All proceeds benefit church programs.

CHICKEN BARBECUE, Sayre Elks. Chicken halves and full dinners available and ready at 10:30 a.m.

CHICKEN/PULLED PORK BARBECUE, 10:30 a.m. until gone, Chemung Valley/Waverly Masonic Lodge F.&A.M. No. 350, County Road 60, Chemung. Chicken halves or pork dinners, $9.

BRIDGE FOR LITERACY, 1-5 p.m., Patterson Building Auditorium, Guthrie Campus, Sayre. A fun and informal card party to benefit the Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program. Prizes and refreshments will be available. Registration is $15 per person. For further information or to register, contact Aubrey Carrington, program coordinator, at (570) 297-3375 or email bwcliteracy@bradfordco.org, or Sherry Spencer at (570) 888-7104.

Sunday, Sept. 22:

BENEFIT FOR JOE CHAFFEE, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ulster Fire Station, 85 Rescue St., Ulster. Chicken and biscuit dinner including mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert for $9 ($10 for takeout). There will also be cornhole tournament, silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Joe was diagnosed in March 2019 with Stage 4 Cholangio carcinoma and is currently at home on hospice. To pre-register for cornhole tournament ($20 per person/$40 a team), go to paypal.me/chaffeebenefit or call or text (570) 637-2653, or register at 10:30 a.m. at door. For more information or to donate to the silent auction, contact Lisa or Don Ammerman at (570) 772-5869 or (570) 888-9900.

Friday, Oct. 4:

PENNY SOCIAL, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187, North Orwell. Doors open at 5 p.m. with drawings starting at 7 p.m. Basket raffles, door prizes, 50/50 and refreshments available. For more information, please contact Cathy at (570) 247-7280 or Bev at (570) 247-7484. Proceeds benefit the North Orwell Community Hall.

