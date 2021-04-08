Friday, April 9:

DOUG’S FISH FRY will be at Charm Pools, 251 Route 17C, Waverly, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, April 9 – Saturday, April 10:

“SHREK THE MUSICAL,” Sayre High School. Presented by Sayre Drama Department. Live performances on April 9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Limited live seating. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for children and senior citizens and $15 for virtual seating. For ticket information, visit www.showtix4u.com/events/sayresd or call (866) 967-8167.

