Wednesday, Nov. 27:
FREE THANKSGIVING EVE DINNER, 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. The dinner is sponsored by The Salvation Army Church. Meal includes turkey and dressing, mashed potato and gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, assorted pies and beverage.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Nov. 28:
THANKSGIVING DINNERS FOR ELDERLY SHUT-INS IN THE VALLEY, provided by Athens Township Police Benevolent Association and Waverly Police Association. Sign-up sheets at Page Manor, Keystone Manor, Springview Apartments, Elizabeth Square Apartments and Chemung View Apartments. Delivery requests for individuals at their residences may be made by calling (570) 888-2325 (Pennsylvania deliveries) or (607) 565-2836 (New York deliveries) between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Program is delivery only.
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Eat in, take out or have it delivered (delivery to Athens, Sayre or Waverly addresses only). Leave your name, address and telephone number; call (607) 565-9342 by Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Friday, Nov. 29:
SAYRE BOROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m., downtown Sayre. The theme is “Light Up the Night.” Santa Claus will be visiting at Howard Elmer Park following the parade to visit with children and hear their Christmas wishes; each child will get a special gift package.
Friday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Nov. 30:
17TH ANNUAL SLEEPOUT TO BENEFIT THE BRIDGE OF PENN-YORK VALLEY CHURCHES. Begins Nov. 29 at 3 p.m. and runs through Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. In parking lot of Guthrie Desmond Street practice (formerly Newberry’s). To raise funds and awareness for those in need in our community.
Saturday, Nov. 30:
MODEL TRAIN DAY, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sayre Historical Society, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. Free admission. Railroad memorabilia, Lionel train display and Lego trains and railroad artist James Mann.
FREE POETRY WORKSHOP, 12-2 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Writing prompts, poem samples, writing supplies and encouragement will be provided for those wishing to write poems. RSVP to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or just drop in. All ages are welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 1:
SAYRE ELKS LODGE ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE to honor the memory of those members who have passed away this year, starting at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Friends and family members are encouraged to attend.
Monday, Dec. 2:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti with homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dining time.
Tuesday, Dec. 3:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Ministry of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Dec. 4:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
