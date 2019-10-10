Thursday, Oct. 10:
DOUG’S FISH FRY TO GO, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Seating available in church’s Fellowship Hall. There will also be a bake sale. Proceeds benefit the VUPC Building & Grounds Committee. Pre-orders are not necessary, but if you wish to pre-order, call (607) 753-9184, ext. 2, by 4 p.m. (please do not call the church office with orders). Major credit cards accepted.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Saturday, Oct. 12:
FALL RUMMAGE SALE, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Oct. 11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 (bag day) from 8 a.m.-noon. Free parking in the church lot.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Sunday, Oct. 13:
”BRIGHT STAR,” Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center, 42 Delphine St., Owego. Shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Additional shows on Oct. 18-20. Performed by Ti-Ahwaga Community Players. General admission is $27, students with I.D. (under 18 years of age) and seniors (ages 60 and older) are $22. Purchase tickets online at www.tiahwaga.com or call (607) 687-2130.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
NORTH BARTON GRANGE FALL FESTIVITY, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Food, vendors, music, square dancing, pedal tractor pulls, kids activities and much more. Free admission.
OCTOBERFEST HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 160 Madison Ave., Elmira. Baked goods, vendors, food and fun. German potato salad, jewelry, arts and crafts.
Sunday, Oct. 13:
LITCHFIELD FIRE COMPANY $5 BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield. Cost is $5. Menu choice is pancakes OR french toast OR sausage gravy biscuit. All served with two eggs, two link sausages, homefries, beverage and dessert.
Thursday, Oct. 17:
TAKEOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER, 3-6 p.m., Sons and Daughters of Italy, 301 Desmond St., Sayre. Spaghetti, two large meatballs, tossed salad and Italian bread for $8. Open to the public.
GREATER VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL AUCTION AND TASTES OF THE VALLEY, The LOOM, 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Tastes of the Valley from 5:30-7 p.m. and auction at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Valley Playland. Tickets are $12; limited number available. Tickets available from any GVCC board of director or at the chamber office.
Friday, Oct. 18:
MEET AND GREET WITH AL ONDREY, 5-8 p.m., 3046 Old Plank Road, Towanda. Public invited to meet Al Ondrey, Bradford County’s Assistant District Attorney, and candidate for District Attorney. RSVP at (570) 637-8608 or (570) 637-1451. Free event with campaign contributions accepted.
