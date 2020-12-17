Thursday, Dec. 17:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m., as available, St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Christmas menu is roast turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and dessert. Serving will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church; enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
GROCERY GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY, 2-3 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. You must pre-register for this event by calling (570) 888-2270 on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-noon and Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
ANNUAL RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE IN MEMORY OF DONALD AND GRACE CASTELLUCCI, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Owego Elks 1039, 223 Front St., Owego. There will also be the annual homemade rigatoni and meatball dinner served to donors (this year the dinner will be takeout only instead of eat in, due to the COVID pandemic). There will be a collection of food donations for Tioga County Rural Ministry and cash donations in memory of Donald and Grace Castellucci for TCRM. Hosted by Donald Castellucci Jr. in memory of his parents.
Friday, Dec. 18:
THE VALLEY CHORUS VIRTUAL CONCERT VIDEO, located online at www.valleychorus.org or the Facebook page of The Valley Chorus. “The Hallelujah Chorus” will be released on this date. Donations accepted, and can be made online or mailed to The Valley Chorus, P.O. Box 145, Athens, PA 18810.
NORTH POLE DELIVERY SERVICE, 2-4 p.m., Rise and Shine Community Center, 411 S. Main St., Athens. Drop off your letters to Santa, take your own picture with a Christmas backdrop and pick up Make Your Own Christmas Card kit. Hosted by Athens Business Association.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767 or download the American Red Cross app.
Saturday, Dec. 19:
SAYRE ELKS DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS DINNER KITS, noon, Sayre Elks parking lot, 117 S. Elmer Ave. The Sayre Elks will be giving away 50 dinner kits complete with a whole ham, potatoes, corn, applesauce, rolls and cookies. Enough to feed a family. The dinners are free to the first 50 families in need who drive through the Elks’ parking lot.
DRIVE-THRU OF THE FIRST CHRISTMAS, 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Free event. Public welcome to see pivotal scenes of the birth of Jesus come to life in the large windows of the church’s Fellowship Hall. Enter via the driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue, and stay in your car. Instructions will be provided.
LIVE NATIVITY, 6-8 p.m., East Smithfield United Methodist Church, Church Street. Join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Live Nativity will feature The Christmas Story being read every half hour, Christmas caroling and warm refreshments.
DRIVE BY TO SEE SANTA, 1-3 p.m., Spencer Van Etten Elementary School. Hosted by Community Fire and Rescue Dept. 24. Santa will be in front of the school for a drive-by sighting. Please do not stop or get out of vehicles, as to follow COVID-19 safety measures and practicing social distancing.
ONLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT BY THE ORCHESTRA OF THE SOUTHERN FINGER LAKES (OSFL), 7:30 p.m. On Facebook and YouTube. Special 2020 version of annual holiday concert. For anyone needing technical assistance viewing the concert videos, contact the OSFL office at info@osfl.org or (607) 936-2873.
Monday, Dec. 21:
CAROLING IN THE VILLAGE, 6:30 p.m., Village of Wellsburg. Hosted by Wellsburg Community Church, 3662 Front St., Wellsburg. Meet at the church at 6:30 p.m. to get candlelight and caroling book. Walk around village and carol outside for an hour, and meet back at the church for hot cocoa and refreshments. Space provided for social distancing.
Tuesday, Dec. 22:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “The Acts of the Apostles,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, Dec. 23:
ONLINE PAJAMA STORYTIME, 7 p.m., online at Spalding Memorial Library Facebook page. There will be Christmas stories and storytime songs.
Thursday, Dec. 24:
CHRISTMAS EVE MASS, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at all Christmas Masses will be limited; please call the office at (607) 565-2014 or (607) 687-1068 to make a reservation, which will include your name, phone number, number of people attending and the Mass which you would like to attend.
CHRISTMAS EVE CAROLS AND HYMNS SERVICE, 7 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. There will be choice of LED or flame candles. The service will be held in-person and online. In-person service requires social distancing and mask wearing.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE for Valley United Presbyterian Church will not an in-person service this year. Instead, all are invited to visit the website www.valleypresby.org and view the 2019 Christmas service that is posted under the “Worship Services” tab.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE OF LESSONS AND CAROLS, 8 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre. View the service at home on the church’s website or Facebook page, or drive to the church parking lot (tune car radio to 93.3 FM).
CHRISTMAS CAROLING, Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Gather at 6 p.m. outside the church. After no more than 20 minutes of caroling, church doors will open for final carol and you will be able to see the church decorated in celebration of the newborn king.
Friday, Dec. 25:
CHRISTMAS DAY MASS, 9 a.m., St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at all Christmas Masses will be limited; please call the office at (607) 565-2014 or (607) 687-1068 to make a reservation, which will include your name, phone number, and number of people attending.
Sunday, Dec. 27:
LIVE NATIVITY (DRIVE-THROUGH ONLY), 4-6 p.m., Rome Vigilante Fire Co. Grounds, Rome, Route 187. Monetary donations accepted to benefit Grace Connection. Sponsored by Rome Presbyterian Church, Rome United Methodist Church and North Orwell Union Church.
