Tuesday, April 13:
DRIVE UP FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, serving from 4-5:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes ham, cheesy potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Drive in the parking lot to the parish garage for pickup.
Thursday, April 15:
COMMUNITY FREE MEAL, 4:30 p.m. (as available) at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. This is takeout only and will be served from the white garage behind the church. Guests should enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs. The menu will be roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert.
Saturday, April 17:
BOOK SIGNING, 1-3 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Historian Peter Gordon will sign copies of his recent book, “An Evergreen Companion: Touring Owego’s Historic Cemetery.” Due to COVID, this will be a signing only, there will be no reading or discussion. Attendees must be masked and keep social distancing protocol. For more information, visit Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.
Thursday, April 22:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP DINNER, 4:30-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Meal includes hot dogs, baked beans, fruit and packaged dessert. Meal is takeout only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in each vehicle. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending upon available supply.
Friday, April 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
Saturday, April 24:
ANNUAL DIAHOGA TRAIL EARTH DAY CLEANUP, 1-3 p.m., meet at pavilion at Sayre Riverfront Park. Rain date is Sunday, April 25 from 1-3 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather. For more information, contact Linda Politi at politilinda@gmail.com.
Sunday, April 25:
HAM AND SCALLOPED POTATOES DINNER, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Road, Waverly. Drive through/take out. Menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and butter and applesauce. Donations appreciated.
VOLUNTEER RECRUITMENT AND PLANNING EVENT FOR WYSOX HAUNTED HOUSE, 2-4 p.m., at the haunted house pavilion, 22537 Route 187, Wysox. Pizza and drinks provided; finger food dish to pass is encouraged. Anyone age 14 and older who is interested in volunteering at this year’s event is encouraged to attend. Minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian. Volunteers may be able to claim community service credit. For more information, visit http://www.BOOinc.org or call (570) 485-4472.
Monday, April 26:
POP UP FOOD PANTRY, 11 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4981 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
DRIVE THROUGH FOOD GIVEAWAY, 1 p.m., East Smithfield Township Equipment Building. Come in Factory Lane next to the Dollar General. Go straight back toward the playground. Sponsored by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.