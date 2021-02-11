Thursday, Feb. 11:
“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE TAKEOUT FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held from 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, vegetable and dessert will be available. Pickup is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
DRIVE-THROUGH FREE SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS DINNER, 5-6:30 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung.
VIRTUAL PARENT TALK TIME, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., online. Presented by Tioga County Family Resource Centers. Designed for parents and caregivers of children ages birth-5. Topic is “Planning a Budget.” Email Joan at jes49@cornell.edu for the link to join.
Saturday, Feb. 13:
OUTDOOR GUIDED EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE, beginning at 1 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve, Town of Barton. Experience trees in their winter dress and examine their characteristics. Questions will be answered about the type of fruit or role they play in our local environment. For questions, contact Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636. Public welcome.
“LOVE” BIRD RIVER WALK, 10-11 A.M., 312 Marshland Road, Apalachin. Event held by Waterman Conservation Education Center. You and your special someone can go birding on the river’s edge. Masks and social distancing required. No RSVP needed. Free to public.
Sunday, Feb. 14:
GIFT OF LIFE POP UP PANTRY (DRIVE THROUGH), beginning at noon, Riverfront Park, Sayre. Enough boxes of a month’s worth of food, provided by Child Hunger Outreach Partners, to serve 50 families. Food distributed on a first come, first serve basis. In addition to food being distributed, information will be shared about organ donation and families whose lives have been impacted by this gift of life in our area. Due to COVID precautions, everyone is asked to please stay in their cars. Volunteers will be directing traffic and there will be specific traffic lanes in the park for this event. Hosted by Liz Terwilliger for Congress.
Tuesday, Feb. 16:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “What Is Lent?,” presented by team. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, Feb. 17:
VIRTUAL COOKING CLASS, 1-2 p.m., via Zoom. Presented by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Free cooking class will feature nutritionist from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Just Say Yes program; recipes and a cooking demonstration to help you learn new skills and create healthy meals at home. Participants are asked to pre-register by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 331; you must provide an email address and have access to the Internet to attend.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE, 7 p.m., sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Waverly, 23 Tioga St. Ashes will be available for those who choose. Masks and social distancing required for all events at the church. Public welcome. For questions, call the church office at (607) 565-9593.
Thursday, Feb. 18:
FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-5:30 p.m. (as available), St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Featuring spaghetti and meatballs. This will be takeout only, served from the garage behind the church. The meal is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.
Saturday, Feb. 20:
DRIVE-THROUGH FRESH FOOD GIVEAWAY, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until gone), Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads (1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike outside of East Smithfield). Drive-through; pull up in your vehicle, open your trunk and get your free box of fresh food. Fresh produce, dairy, eggs and meat. No income requirements. For more information, call the church office at (570) 596-4003.
Tuesday, Feb. 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Athens Area High School, 401 W. Frederick St., Athens. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Music Room of the Epiphany School. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building. Topic is “Christian Decision Making,” presented by Maureen Wright. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, Feb. 24:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Thursday, Feb. 25:
”HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY: TIPS FROM THE LATEST RESEARCH” PROGRAM, noon, via Zoom. Presented by Bradford County Library and the Alzheimer’s Association. Covers areas of lifestyle habits associated with healthy aging. Open to individuals of any age. No cost to attend, but registration is required. For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at info@alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.
