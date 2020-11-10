Through Nov. 13:
THE RED DOOR WAVERLY SENIOR FOOD PANTRY is closing; they would like to give existing pantry clients a turkey for the holiday season. Existing clients can come to the Red Door in Waverly to sign up; signups must be made by Nov. 13.
Tuesday, Nov. 10:
TAKEOUT FREE COMMUNITY MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Church of the Epiphany parish parking lot, off South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Takeout only. Please stay in your car; come to the parish garage at the rear of the parking lot. Menu includes turkey dinner casserole: turkey, dressing, gravy, corn, mashed potatoes and cheese, and pumpkin dump cake. Offered by Catholic Community of the Epiphany as a service to the community during the Covid-19 crisis. All are welcome to enjoy a fresh, hot homemade meal.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Music Room of Epiphany School, Sayre. Access is through the west door at the back of the building, where there is parking. Social distancing observed and masks worn. Topic is “Jesus and His Life Celebrated in Our Worship,” presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome to these free, no-obligation classes, held on Tuesday evenings.
Thursday, Nov. 12:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note this change: distribution will be from the back of our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout dinner of chicken and biscuits will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Dessert will be provided by the Athens Unitarian Universalist Church. Pickup is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE-THRU DINNER, 5-6:30 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 S. Main St., Chemung. Free; no RSVP required. Chicken and biscuits will be served.
Saturday, Nov. 14:
“SCOUTING FOR FOOD” COLLECTION. Boy Scouts of America Five Rivers Council will collect nonperishable food items from porches of area homes. Place items in a container outside your front door by 9 a.m. and Scouts will come by and pick them up. All food collected will go to food pantries in the community to help feed the needy.
Monday, Nov. 16:
TAKEOUT COMMUNITY DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Dinners for people other than those present will not be available until 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food will be available. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Windham Township Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tuesday, Nov. 17:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Friday, Nov. 20:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Fairfield Inn and Suites, 1248 Golden Mile Road, Towanda. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Saturday, Nov. 21:
DRIVE-THRU FOOD DRIVE, 10 a.m.-noon, The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Athens, Sayre and Waverly residents must register by Nov. 16. To register, call (570) 888-2153.
Tuesday, Nov. 24:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 2-6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Bentley Creek, 13545 Berwick Turnpike. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Friday, Nov. 27:
22ND ANNUAL SAYRE BOROUGH CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6:30 p.m., downtown Sayre. Theme is “Light Up the Night.” Spectators and participants are asked to please keep social distancing.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-5:30 p.m., Warren Center Municipal Building, 3 Schoolhouse Road, Warren Center. Make your appointment to give blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Ongoing:
REGISTRATION FOR 2020 GUTHRIE SAYRE TURKEY TROT. The race will be virtual this year, due to Covid-19. Participants are asked to register for the event, then walk or run a 5K distance anytime during Thanksgiving week. Proceeds will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund, which helps provide financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Visit https://www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot for more information and to register for the race. Registration will close on Nov. 28. Those who register by Nov. 21 will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.
