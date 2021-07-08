Friday, July 9:

SAYRE FARMERS MARKET, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through Sept. 17. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.

Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11:

ANNUAL TRACTOR SHOW, Lazy Brook Park, Tunkhannock. Hosted by Endless Mountains Antique Power Equipment Association. Held from 8:30 a.m.-dusk each day. The show will follow the format of previous years with displays, demonstrations, exhibits, vendors, food and tractor pulls. The show returns after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions that forced the event to be canceled last year.

Saturday, July 10:

DRIVE-THROUGH CHICKEN/RIB BARBECUE, 11 a.m. until all is gone, Waverly United Methodist Church parking lot, Waverly Street, Waverly. Hosted by Waverly Methodist Men’s Club. Full meals consisting of half chicken or rib and macaroni salad, coleslaw, beans, roll and cake; or meat only.

