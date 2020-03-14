Saturday, March 14:
“THE PERSONAL SIDE OF ESTHER McQUIGG SLACK MORRIS,” 2 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego. Told by relative Denise Lacey-Corcoran. Morris was the first woman appointed Justice of the Peace in the United States. Donations welcome. Part of Women’s History Month Presentation Series.
Sunday, March 15:
“WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY ABOUT ADDICTIONS?” PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bumpville Bible Church; call (570) 247-2904 or cell (570) 485-8379 for questions or directions. Topic is “The Cause of Addiction.” Join in delving into God’s word and explore what the Bible has to say about all addictions.
Monday, March 16:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes turkey and gravy over biscuit, vegetable, cranberry sauce, fruit, dessert and beverage.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY, 3-4 p.m., Sayre Health Care Center, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre. Event will feature music by Irish singer Shawn Reap.
”BAGPIPES, KILTS AND MORE” PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Justin Crawford, a member of the Penn York Highlanders, will present a fun, family-oriented program featuring the music and history of the bagpipes. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, March 17:
SPECIAL PUBLIC TOUR of Epiphany Church, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Tour conducted by Father Andrew Hvozdovic beginning at 6 p.m. All are welcome to this free event to learn more about the history of this church building.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY PROGRAM/MEETING, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; bring own table service and a dish to pass (coffee, tea and water provided by the club). Brief business meeting at 7 p.m. Program begins around 7:30 p.m. and will be, “Nature of Bradford County, Pa.,” presented by Gloria Kerin of Monroeton. Free and open to the public. All are welcome.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave. (instead of the normal meeting site at Epiphany School). The topic is “Our Church Building,” presented by Father Andrew. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, March 18:
DEVOTION AND LIGHT LUNCH, noon, First Baptist Church of Waverly, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Held each Wednesday through April 8 at noon at the church. Devotion given by various pastors. Part of the church’s Lenten activities.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, March 19:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER, 9:30-11 a.m., Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice for $4. All proceeds will directly benefit activities of the Valley Active Living Center. For more information, call the center at (570) 888-2387.
”SICKNESS TO HEALTH” SERIES, 7 p.m., Robert Packer Hospital, Classroom A, Sayre. A free 10-week series. Presentations on how you can leverage simple lifestyle choices to make a significant impact on your health. Register at fsthSayre@gmail.com, call (570) 888-1448 or text (503) 409-0759.
FREE ARTIST PANEL PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Meet artists from the March exhibition, “The World Split Open: Artistic Responses to the Women’s Rights Movement and Its Legacy,” learn about their work and ask questions.
Friday, March 20:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL AND FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free meal and clothing giveaway held the third Friday of each month.
Saturday, March 21:
AUTHOR PROGRAM/TREE WALK, Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Akiva Silver, owner and operator of Twisted Tree Farm in Spencer will discuss his new book, “Trees of Power: Ten Essential Arboreal Allies.” A tree walk will follow. Free and open to public. For more information, call (607) 687-4094.
“FROM THE FOREST TO THE TABLE,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Waterman Conservation Education Center, 403 Hilton Road, Apalachin. Free; no registration required. Presented by the Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society, to get information on preparing, preserving and cooking with wild mushrooms. Sample dishes made from dried, frozen and/or pickled wild mushrooms. Recipes available to take home.
PROGRAM ABOUT HELEN DEAN KING, 2 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego. King was a female scientist at the turn of the 20th century whose discoveries and practices are still used today. Donations welcome. Part of Women’s History Month Presentation Series.
MOVIE NIGHT, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. The film, “McLintock” will be shown. Sponsored by Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce.
MAPLE WEEKEND, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tholhill Farm, 493 Catatonk Hill Road, Candor, N.Y. Free family event. Demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., kids can tap a maple tree the old-fashioned way, free maple-themed treats and snacks, and more. Refreshments and maple soap available for sale during the event.
