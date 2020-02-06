Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Thursday, Feb. 6:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
“POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS” PROGRAM. Six Thursdays from Feb. 6-March 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. An educational program designed to empower caregivers, learn how to reduce stress, communicate effectively, help caregivers relax, and more. No cost to attend; participants receive the course book for free. To reserve a spot, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.
Friday, Feb. 7:
FREE COMMUNITY SING-ALONG, The Red Door, Broad Street, Waverly. From 5-7 p.m. (open microphone follows from 7-10 p.m.). All ages welcome. Musicians invited to accompany the singing. Theme for this month is “Love Songs.” Refreshments are available. This is the first of monthly Valley sing-alongs, each with a new theme and may be held at different Valley locations.
“POWERFUL TOOLS FOR CAREGIVERS” PROGRAM. Six Fridays from Feb. 7-March 13 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. An educational program designed to empower caregivers, learn how to reduce stress, communicate effectively, help caregivers relax, and more. No cost to attend; participants receive the course book for free. To reserve a spot, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.
ART EXHIBIT OPENING, 5-8 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. On display is “Local Flyers,” a solo exhibition by Rod Reynolds; Reynolds’ work captures the textural qualities of various species of birds. The exhibit runs through Feb. 29.
Saturday, Feb. 8:
BLOCK PARTY AND STORYTIME, beginning at 10 a.m., at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Open to all ages.
SOUTH CREEK LEO YOUTH CLUB, launching its first meeting, at 9 a.m. at South Creek Lions Club, 31980 State Route 14 South, Gillett. For youths ages 12-17. Participants will conduct various projects in the fields of health care, elders, children, disabled people, literacy, education and self-development. Club will hold monthly meetings. There is no fee for your child to join. For questions, call or text one of the Leo advisors, Mindy Sterling at (717) 406-9275 or Mary Wilhoite at (570) 529-0443.
QUILT EXHIBIT OPENING, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tioga County Historical Society, 110 Front St., Owego. Exhibit runs through March 28. Exhibit features quilts from museum collection and vintage and modern quilts loaned by local collectors, quilters and artisans. Historical Society is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.tiogahistory.org or call (607) 687-2460.
Monday, Feb. 10:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 12-5 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 11:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Patterson Building of Robert Packer Hospital, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Reconciliation” and “Anointing of the Sick,” presented by Toni Ballenstedt. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
”STEP OUT OF LINE, LADIES” FILM SERIES, 1 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. The film, “Iron-Jawed Angels,” will be shown. The movie is about Alice Paul and Lucy Burns and their peaceful and non-violent strategies, tactics, and dialogues as part of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.
”A MATTER OF TRUST” PROGRAM, 9-11 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., as they present a program with Atty. Greg Catarella providing information about trusts, how they work and how trusts and wills differ. Space is limited; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot. Informational packets available upon request.
Wednesday, Feb. 12:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. Program by Dr. Bruce Oldfield on “Feldspar Mineral Group,” and its importance in making up more than 50 percent of the earth’s surface. Public invited. Regular meeting held after program. If school is canceled due to weather, meeting will be canceled.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Feb. 13:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Herrickville KofC will serve lasagna, tossed salad, rosy applesauce, rolls, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
Saturday, Feb. 15:
BRADFORD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY VALENTINE’S DAY PARTY, 12-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Hall, 908 Main St., Towanda. There will be adoptable animals from BCHS, pizza, raffle baskets and a photo booth where you can take pictures with your dog.
Sunday, Feb. 16:
THE SWEET SOUNDS CAFE, 2-4 p.m., Wysox Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by Towanda Area Clergy Association to benefit the Grace Connection. Music by local musicians and snacks will be provided. Inclement weather announcements on Grace Connection on Facebook and on WIGGLE Radio.
Tuesday, Feb. 18:
”HEALTHY STEPS IN MOTION” COURSE, for adults age 60 and over to help build body strength, flexibility and improve balance. This free course is held eight weeks on Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. at Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Reservations required by Feb. 14. For more information or to register, call 1 (800) 982-4346.
PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS SEMINAR FOR SENIOR CITIZENS, 1-2 p.m., Meeting Room of Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. New York State senior citizen residents can learn more about property tax exemptions for which they are eligible. Presented by Tioga Opportunities, Inc.; call (607) 687-4120 for questions.
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITY, 1-6 p.m., Crossroads Family Ministries, 200 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. For more information or to register, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Matrimony,” presented by Ralph and Carol Meyer, and “Holy Orders,” presented by Father Andrew. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, Feb. 19:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, Feb. 20:
ARTIST TALK, 7 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Artist Rod Reynolds will talk about what his process is and what motivates him to make art. Free. For more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.
Saturday, Feb. 22:
MEET THE ILLUSTRATOR, 1 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Katie Campbell, illustrator of the “Little Laveau” series, will give a reading and talk about the process of illustrating this story series. Meet Katie, hear a story and enjoy a New Orleans treat of beignets, and partake in an activity. Free and open to the public. Families encouraged to attend.
Tuesday, Feb. 25:
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 6-7:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. For ages 16 and up. Bring your own instrument, original writing, poetry, spoken word or skit. Sign-up sheet will allow for three songs or 10 minutes of performance time. PA system provided. For more information, call (570) 888-2256 or visit www.sayrepl.org.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Saints: Christian Models,” presented by John Schoonover and Maureen Wright. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
