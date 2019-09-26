Friday, Sept. 27 – Saturday, Sept. 28:
SPOOKTACULAR HUGE YARD BENEFIT SALE, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days, 100 Route 17C, Waverly. Proceeds benefit veterans holiday programs at the Bath Veterans Memorial Hospital. There will be vintage and estate items and a huge quantity of Halloween decor. Held rain or shine.
Saturday, Sept. 28:
WAVERLY FALL FEST, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Waverly Ball Park, Waverly. Food, vendors and activities for entire family. Hosted by Waverly Business Association.
Friday, Oct. 4:
PENNY SOCIAL, North Orwell Community Hall, 34142 Route 187, North Orwell. Doors open at 5 p.m. with drawings starting at 7 p.m. Basket raffles, door prizes, 50/50 and refreshments available. For more information, please contact Cathy at (570) 247-7280 or Bev at (570) 247-7484. Proceeds benefit the North Orwell Community Hall.
Wednesday, Oct. 9:
BENEFIT SPAGHETTI DINNER AND MEAT RAFFLE, 5-7 p.m., Athens American Legion, 103 Public St., Athens. Desserts for sale. Adults, $8, and children 10 and under, $4. All proceeds benefit local veterans. Tickets available at C&N Bank, 428 S. Main St., Athens, or at the door.
Thursday, Oct. 17:
GREATER VALLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FALL AUCTION AND TASTES OF THE VALLEY, The LOOM, 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Tastes of the Valley from 5:30-7 p.m. and auction at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Valley Playland. Tickets are $12; limited number available. Tickets available from any GVCC board of director or at the chamber office.
