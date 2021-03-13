Monday, March 15:
FREE TAKEOUT DINNER, 4-5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes beef stew on biscuit, cabbage salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. Anyone wishing dinners for family members not in attendance may show up at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food is available at the dinner. Check The Salvation Army Facebook page and WATS in case of a closing.
Tuesday, March 16:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., held at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. Topic is “Our Church Building,” presented by Father Andrew. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
”STORIES WITH MUSIC” PRESENTATION, online on the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL) Facebook page. At 3:30 p.m., “Tubby the Tuba” performance will be aired by OSFL. Free to the public; available for 24 hours. Program hosted by Steele Memorial Library and sponsored, in part, by the Corning Foundation and the Upstate Coalition for a Fairgame Arts Grant.
Wednesday, March 17:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
Thursday, March 18:
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL, beginning at 4:30 p.m., St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal will be takeout only from the garage behind the church; enter the parking lot from Chemung Street and follow the signs. The menu will be baked fish, macaroni and cheese, vegetable and dessert.
Saturday, March 20:
”WHAT THE CAT DRAGGED IN” PROGRAM, 1 p.m., Carantouan Greenway’s Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. The Carantouan Greenway will have specimens of shrews, moles and mice that one may find on their doorstep and explore the role they play and how they relate to the local environment. Free and open to public. For questions, call Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636.
SPRING INTO GREEN GREEN BIRD HIKE, 10 a.m., Waterman Conservation Education Center’s Brick Pond Preserve, Owego. Meet in the parking area on East Front Street. Wear green in support of St. Patrick’s Day. Free and open to the public.
Monday, March 22:
POP-UP PANTRY, beginning at noon, Sayre Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Wilawana Road, Sayre. Free food giveaway for those in need from Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
Tuesday, March 23:
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE, 12-5 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 Main St., Chemung. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1 (800) 733-2767.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., held at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. This week, join us for a faith-reinforcing Jeopardy game where teams will work together to give answers (in the form of questions) on subjects covered this year in our classes. Presenter will be Toni Ballenstedt. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
Wednesday, March 24:
VIRTUAL INDOOR GARDENING WITH CHILDREN, 10:30 a.m., online via Zoom. Presented by Family Resource Centers of Tioga County, N.Y. Master Gardener Inga Wells will be leading a simple program to start your own indoor garden. FRC staff will be delivering a garden kit for FRC families before the class. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.
Saturday, March 27:
”WHAT DOES THE BIBLE SAY ABOUT DEPRESSION?” SEMINAR, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Addressing the spiritual side. Seminar to be held by Calvary Baptist Church, 701 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend. For schedule and speakers, visit cbcathens.org/seminars. To RSVP to attend either in person or virtually, visit cbcathens.org/seminars, email office@cbcathens.org, or call (570) 888-5324.
Tuesday, March 30:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6:30-7:30 p.m., held at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. Topic is “Holy Week,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
