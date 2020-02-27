Ongoing:
FOOD DRIVE, through Feb. 29. South Creek Lions Club has collection boxes in Gillett at Shedden’s, Woody’s Country Store, First Citizens Community Bank and Dollar General. Items collected will go to the local food pantry to help those in need. Items will be collected weekly; only non-perishable food items, please.
Friday, Feb. 28:
PROGRAM FOR SENIORS, on the importance of participating in the 2020 Census, at 10 a.m. at the Valley Active Living Center, basement of the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Adults age 60 and over are encouraged to attend. For more information or to make a reservation for lunch, call (570) 888-2387.
MEDICARE 101 SEMINAR, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Helpful knowledge to prevent late enrollment penalties or coverage gaps for those who will be new to Medicare next year or those who want to navigate Medicare more effectively. To register, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc., at (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.
Saturday, Feb. 29:
MOVIE NIGHT, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. “Moses,” a DVD of a Sight & Sound theater production, will be shown. Free admission. Light refreshments will be served. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
MOVIE NIGHT, 6:30 p.m., Noble Room, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. The movie, “The Little Princess,” starring Shirley Temple, will be shown. Admission and refreshments by donation. Gift to each little girl who comes dressed as a princess. Non-alcoholic Shirley Temples will be served.
Sunday, March 1:
FIRST SUNDAYS EVENT, 1 p.m., Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Event will be a celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Crafts, games, stories and more. Free. Refreshments provided. Public welcome.
Monday, March 2:
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL, 4-5:30 p.m., The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes spaghetti and homemade meatballs, salad, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage.
Tuesday, March 3:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “What Is Lent?,” presented by team. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS SEMINAR, 1:30-3 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free to public, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a spot. Informational packets available upon request. Offered by Katie Wait of Tioga County Public Health Department.
Wednesday, March 4:
DEVOTION AND LIGHT LUNCH, noon, First Baptist Church of Waverly, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Held each Wednesday through April 8 at noon at the church. Devotion given by various pastors. Part of the church’s Lenten activities.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Thursday, March 5:
AUTHOR EVENT WITH DAVID M. BEERS, 6:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens. Beers is author of “Reign of Injustice: The Cal Harris Story.” Beers, an investigator for the defense, was involved in the Cal Harris murder trials from start to finish. Beers will take readers inside the case, revealing some details to the public for the first time. For more information, call (570) 888-7117.
DEMONSTRATION NIGHT, 6-7:30 p.m., Northern Tier Career Center, Towanda. Come and see students showcase their career and college readiness skills.
Friday, March 6:
BLACK BALLOON DAY IN TIOGA COUNTY. Hang a black balloon in front of your home and/or business to show support for all those impacted by drug abuse. Sponsored by Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Balloons are available for pickup at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly, from 9 a.m.-noon. Share a picture of your balloon in front of your home and/or business on Facebook and tag @TiogaASAP.
Friday, March 6 – Sunday, March 8:
”THE WOLVES,” Gibson Theatre, Elmira College. All Elmira College Theatre productions are free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Saturday, March 7:
SATTERLEE CREEK ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER 21ST ANNUAL OPEN FOREST, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2817 Cotton Hollow Road, Litchfield Township (behind Litchfield Elementary building). Free. Family outdoor activities include open fire for marshmallow roasting, maple syrup processing and pancake, face painting, tractor-pulled wagon rides, airsoft shooting gallery and hiking trails. Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill I-Kid-A-Rod and cardboard sled dog race. Silent auction. Quilt and firewood raffle drawings at 1 p.m. Demonstrations by Bradford County Conservation District, Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society, blacksmithing and S.R.A.C. Sikora chili contest judged at 11 a.m. (see www.sayresd.org for contest rules). Refreshments and hot beverages provided.
A SEUSS-TACULAR CELEBRATION, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Come and celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday by sharing stories, crafts, snacks and more.
Tuesday, March 10:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Christian Decision Making,” presented by Maureen Wright. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
Wednesday, March 11:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING/PROGRAM, 7 p.m., Sayre High School cafeteria. Program will be a “Show and Tell”; members will bring a favorite specimen that they personally collected, bought or traded and tell why it is special. Show details will be finalized. The public is invited to attend.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
Friday, March 13:
ANNUAL SPORTSMAN’S DINNER, Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike, East Smithfield. Display of wildlife mounts for viewing from 6-7 p.m., and dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Speaker for the event is Lee Brooke, a hunter who had an encounter with a grizzly bear, his recovery and how his life has changed. Reservations are not required. This is a free event for everyone who hunts, loves a hunter and loves to hear amazing stories of rescue and renewal.
