Saturday, Sept. 21:
AUTHOR SIGNING, 1:30 p.m., Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego. Illustrator and author Jim Gilmore will unveil his “Life as Seen Through the Eyes of Weasels” book series. Bring the kids and come ready to draw. For more information, call (607) 687-4094 or visit Facebook.
Saturday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 22:
PENNSYLVANIA HERITAGE FESTIVAL, Heritage Village Farm Museum at Alparon Park, Route 14, Troy. Free admission. Family fun, historic buildings and demonstrations, shopping, food, flea market and non-profit organizations sharing their mission. Special exhibits include Civil War encampment and wedding, Troy Heritage Garden Club Flower show, Phydeaux’s Flying Flea Circus and Wahoo Medicine Show, and American Girl doll exhibit.
Sunday, Sept. 22:
CEREMONY OF REDEDICATION, 10 a.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Ceremony to celebrate the restoration of the church’s stained glass windows, which took approximately 10 months to complete. Community invited. A brief reception will follow in church’s side vestry, “Matthew’s Place.”
Monday, Sept. 23:
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSAL/SIGN UP will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, Frederick Street, Waverly. Last of three sign ups for the chorus’ Christmas concert on Dec. 8. New members welcome. Rehearsals each Monday night. For information, call Kyle Burns at (607) 343-9977.
Tuesday, Sept. 24:
PROGRAM ON ORIGAMI AND PAPER AIRPLANES, 5:30-7 p.m., Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Jayson Merrill, author, instructor, artist and athlete, will be presenting the program; he has designed an airplane that can break the world record for distance. Attendees will make origami paper airplanes. All ages are welcome.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH, 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic this week is “Pray Without Ceasing,” with presenter Toni Ballenstedt. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
OLDER ADULT HEALTH FAIR, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Road, Nichols. Part of Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Seniors Day. Please note change in time. Free admission; door prizes available. For questions, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331.
PARENTS KNOW BEST RALLY, 12:30-2 p.m., Pennsylvania State Capitol Building rotunda, 501 North St., Harrisburg. To promote HB 508, the Parental Rights Protection Act. Rep. Cox, prime sponsor of HB 508, is scheduled to speak.
Tuesday, Sept. 24 – Wednesday, Sept. 25:
POP UP PANTRY, noon-6 p.m., Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) office, 2 Elizabeth St., Towanda. Open to families with children residing in Bradford County.
Wednesday, Sept. 25:
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM, 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
LOCAL FALL FOODS PROGRAM, 6 p.m., Bradford County Library, Route 6, West Burlington. Presented by Stephani Wallen; will show how to make the most of this county’s farming abundance. Sample some tasty food and take home recipes to try. Spots are limited; call (570) 297-2436 to reserve a spot. Free and open to public.
